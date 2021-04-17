FIFA 21 La Liga TOTS predictions | Team of the Season - Dexerto

The FIFA 21 season is starting to reach its pinnacle, and EA SPORTS will be putting out the Team of the Season cards sometime soon. They do these for all major leagues, and one of the most exciting is La Liga.

The pinnacle of Spanish football, La Liga has been home to some of the greatest players to ever grace the game.

The 2020/21 season has been no exception, and as one of the most popular leagues in the world, fans will be clamoring to see which stars make the league’s Team of the Season.

While we await the official announcement from EA SPORTS, let’s take a look at who we expect to make the cut this year.

FIFA 21 TOTS predictions: La Liga

Goalkeepers

There are two obvious picks for La Liga TOTS goalkeepers this year. Obviously, Jan Oblak continues to be the gold standard between the sticks, something that has never been a secret.

While names such as Ter Stegen and Courtois could be argued, Sevilla’s Bono has been brilliant in their run this season.

(GK) Jan Oblak: Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid (GK) Bono: Sevilla FC

Defenders

In a league stacked with some of the most clinical attackers in the world, only the very best defenders manage to stand out. Names such as Sergio Ramos and Jordi Alba have held things down at the back for years, while youngsters Pau Torres and Jules Kounde are earning international appeal thanks to their performances.

(CB) Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid

Real Madrid (CB) Jules Kounde: Sevilla

Sevilla (CB) Pau Torres: Villareal

Villareal (LB) Ferland Mendy: Real Madrid

Real Madrid (LB) Jordi Alba: Barcelona

Barcelona (RB) Jesus Navas: Sevilla

Midfielders

During the 2020/21 season, we’ve seen the old men of La Liga thriving, and this rings no truer than in the centre of the field. Two of the best centre mids this season have been Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. 66 years old between them, younger players such as Frenkie de Jong have some great opposition to look up to — and possibly even exceed.

(CM) Marcos Llorente: Sevilla

Sevilla (CM) Luka Modric: Real Madrid

Real Madrid (CM) Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona

Barcelona (CM) Sergio Canales: Real Betis

Real Betis (CM) Toni Kroos: Real Madrid

Real Madrid (CDM) Casemiro: Real Madrid

Forwards

Home to some of the greatest attackers in the league, we predict six forwards to make Team of the Season, and they’re all on different teams. Obviously, Messi, Suarez, and Benzema are easy choices, but standouts such as Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal and Villareal’s Gerard Moreno are having sublime goal-scoring seasons.

(RW) Lionel Messi: Barcelona

Barcelona (ST) Karim Benzema: Real Madrid

Real Madrid (ST) Iago Aspas: Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo (LW) Mikel Oyarzabal: Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad (ST) Gerard Moreno: Villareal

Villareal (ST) Luis Suarez: Atletico Madrid

It’s always difficult to make predictions for FIFA 21 Team of the Season, especially in La Liga where there are so many standout players. Names such as Alexander Isak and Youssef En-Nesyri have played great, while Kieran Trippier could’ve been the standout right back in the league if not for his unfortunate ban.

