Team of the Season is finally here in FIFA 21, starting with the fan-voted “Community” lineup. Here’s everything we know about the first TOTS squad so far, including the result of the FUT vote, early leaks & the event’s start date.

The 2020/21 run in FIFA has been a funny one for nailed-on FUT fans. A raft of new events like “Freeze,” “What If?” and “Rulebreakers” mixed things up.

In the end though, it all leads to Team of the Season.

Now, the iconic year-end Ultimate Team promo is just around the corner; six bumper weeks of mouthwatering FUT upgrades, player SBCs, lightning rounds, and objectives for fans to sink their teeth into. TOTS is, without a doubt, the biggest promo each and every year, and 2021 promises to be no different.

FIFA 21’s version of the event will begin with the “Community” collection ⁠— a lineup of eighteen of the rarest FUT stars, as voted by the Ultimate Team fandom.

Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far.

When will the Community TOTS be released?

The Community squad once again has the honor to kick-start Team of the Season proceedings at the end of this week, alongside the “EFL” collection.

EA SPORTS has confirmed the first TOTS squads will be released on Friday, April 23, with FUT fans getting their first look at the squads around 6pm BST. The very first batch of this year’s super-boosted cards should be added to packs soon after.

Make sure you keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to be the first to see all the new Team of the Season players.

Early FIFA 21 Community TOTS leaks

Lucky FUT fans eager to get an early glimpse at the first Team of the Season cards will be happy ⁠— we’ve already been given hints about three players.

There’s plenty in the list that could slot into the leaks, including Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, Madridista Federico Valverde, and young Manchester United wingback Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Some FIFA fans are also tipping Federico Chiesa to be included, after he shared a TOTS hint on his Instagram early.

These are the clues on the Ultimate Team loading screen:

“92” rated, 94 pace

“90” rated, French nationality, 86 defending

“92” rated, RB, 90 dribbling

There has been no leaks spotted on Twitter or Reddit just yet, and EA SPORTS has not yet updated the FIFA 21 backend code with Team of the Season details.

FIFA 21 TOTS card design confirmed

On April 16, 2021, EA SPORTS revealed their first FIFA 21 TOTS teaser.

A part of that teaser players were particularly interested in, however, was the 2021 design. And it looks a lot like last year’s, complete with blue & gold trim!

Official TOTS designs pic.twitter.com/On9fCXe9Iv — FUT Watch (@FutWatch) April 22, 2021

Who will be in the Community TOTS?

On April 16, every single Ultimate Team player was given the chance to vote on who they wanted included in the illustrious Community Team of the Season.

There were a number of superstars included in the list, from Premier League regulars like Michail Antonio and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, to continental powerhouses like Emre Can, David Alaba, and Nicolás Tagliafico. In the end, though, only 18 players will find their way into the final squad.

Here’s the full list of FIFA 21 TOTS nominees players could pick from:

Goalkeepers

Álex Remiro – Real Sociedad

Alphonse Areola – Fulham

Walter Benítez – OGC Nice

Alessio Cragno – Cagliari

Péter Gulácsi – RB Leipzig

Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray

Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City

Defenders

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio

David Alaba – Bayern München

Ridle Baku – VfL Wolfsburg

Emre Can – Borussia Dortmund

Lucas Digne – Everton

Connor Goldson – Rangers

Ko Itakura – FC Groningen

James Justin – Leicester City

Kang Sang Woo – Pohang Steelers

Johan Larsson – IF Elfsborg

Roberto Lopes – Shamrock Rovers

Gianluca Mancini – Roma FC

Philipp Max – PSV

Tyrone Mings – Aston Villa

Filip Mladenović – Legia Warszawa

Nordi Mukiele – RB Leipzig

Romain Perraud – Stade Brestois 29

Espen Ruud – Odds Ballklubb

Alexander Scholz – FC Midtjylland

Marcos Senesi – Feyenoord

Ahmed Sharahili – Al Shabab

Nicolás Tagliafico – Ajax

Edmond Tapsoba – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United

Kurt Zouma – Chelsea

Midfielders

Farid Boulaya – FC Metz

Bruno Costa – Paços de Ferreira

Federico Chiesa – Piemonte Calcio

Anders Christiansen – Malmö FF

Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid

Embarba – RCD Espanyol

Fayçal Fajr – Sivasspor

Konstantinos Fortounis – Olympiacos

Ryan Gauld – Farense

Jonas Hofmann – Borussia M’gladbach

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur

Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş

Gaël Kakuta – RC Lens

Lee Jae Sung – Holstein Kiel

Michael Liendl – Wolfsberger AC

Manuel Locatelli – Sassuolo

Marco Mancosu – Lecce

Gonzalo Martínez – Al Nassr

Merino – Real Sociedad

Olimpiu Moruțan – FCSB

Tanguy Ndombele – Tottenham Hotspur

Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

Luis Romo – Cruz Azul

Sercan Sararer – Türkgücü München

Téji Savanier – Montpellier HSC

Louis Schaub – FC Luzern

Oliver Skipp – Norwich City

Naïm Sliti – Al Ettifaq

Viktor Tsygankov – Dynamo Kyiv

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Hans Vanaken – Club Brugge

Jordan Veretout – Roma FC

Wu Xi – Shanghai Greenland Shenhua

Piotr Zieliński – Napoli

Attackers

Michail Antonio – West Ham United

Adam Armstrong – Blackburn Rovers

Leon Bailey – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Harvey Barnes – Leicester City

Mohamed Bayo – Clermont Foot

Andrea Belotti – Torino

Robert Berić – Chicago Fire FC

Patson Daka – RB Salzburg

Siriki Dembele – Peterborough United

Boulaye Dia – Stade de Reims

Odsonne Edouard – Celtic

Everaldo – Kashima Antlers

Rogelio Funes Mori – Monterrey

Mario Gavranović – Dinamo Zagreb

Josip Iličić – Atalanta

Stanislav Iljutcenko – Pohang Steelers

Joselu – Deportivo Alavés

Tino Kadewere – Olympique Lyonnais

Moise Kean – Paris Saint-Germain

Jan Kuchta – Slavia Praha

Noa Lang – Club Brugge

Jordan Larsson – Spartak Moskva

Jamie Maclaren – Melbourne City

Kaoru Mitoma – Kawasaki Frontale

Negredo – Cádiz CF

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma FC

Lior Refaelov – Antwerp

Ricardo Horta – Braga

Ricardo Lopes – Shanghai SIPG

Luis Miguel Rodríguez – Colón

Miroslav Stevanović – Servette FC

Jonas Wind – FC København

Burak Yılmaz – LOSC Lille

Duván Zapata – Atalanta

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s iconic Ultimate Team promo, Team of the Season, so far. This is the biggest event of the FUT calendar, so make sure you’re ready with packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We'll update this article when the promo begins.