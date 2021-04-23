Team of the Season is finally here in FIFA 21, starting with the fan-voted “Community” lineup. Here’s everything we know about the first TOTS squad so far, including the result of the FUT vote, early leaks & the event’s start date.
The 2020/21 run in FIFA has been a funny one for nailed-on FUT fans. A raft of new events like “Freeze,” “What If?” and “Rulebreakers” mixed things up.
In the end though, it all leads to Team of the Season.
Now, the iconic year-end Ultimate Team promo is just around the corner; six bumper weeks of mouthwatering FUT upgrades, player SBCs, lightning rounds, and objectives for fans to sink their teeth into. TOTS is, without a doubt, the biggest promo each and every year, and 2021 promises to be no different.
FIFA 21’s version of the event will begin with the “Community” collection — a lineup of eighteen of the rarest FUT stars, as voted by the Ultimate Team fandom.
Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far.
When will the Community TOTS be released?
The Community squad once again has the honor to kick-start Team of the Season proceedings at the end of this week, alongside the “EFL” collection.
EA SPORTS has confirmed the first TOTS squads will be released on Friday, April 23, with FUT fans getting their first look at the squads around 6pm BST. The very first batch of this year’s super-boosted cards should be added to packs soon after.
Early FIFA 21 Community TOTS leaks
Lucky FUT fans eager to get an early glimpse at the first Team of the Season cards will be happy — we’ve already been given hints about three players.
There’s plenty in the list that could slot into the leaks, including Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, Madridista Federico Valverde, and young Manchester United wingback Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Some FIFA fans are also tipping Federico Chiesa to be included, after he shared a TOTS hint on his Instagram early.
These are the clues on the Ultimate Team loading screen:
- “92” rated, 94 pace
- “90” rated, French nationality, 86 defending
- “92” rated, RB, 90 dribbling
There has been no leaks spotted on Twitter or Reddit just yet, and EA SPORTS has not yet updated the FIFA 21 backend code with Team of the Season details.
FIFA 21 TOTS card design confirmed
On April 16, 2021, EA SPORTS revealed their first FIFA 21 TOTS teaser.
A part of that teaser players were particularly interested in, however, was the 2021 design. And it looks a lot like last year’s, complete with blue & gold trim!
Who will be in the Community TOTS?
On April 16, every single Ultimate Team player was given the chance to vote on who they wanted included in the illustrious Community Team of the Season.
There were a number of superstars included in the list, from Premier League regulars like Michail Antonio and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, to continental powerhouses like Emre Can, David Alaba, and Nicolás Tagliafico. In the end, though, only 18 players will find their way into the final squad.
Here’s the full list of FIFA 21 TOTS nominees players could pick from:
Goalkeepers
- Álex Remiro – Real Sociedad
- Alphonse Areola – Fulham
- Walter Benítez – OGC Nice
- Alessio Cragno – Cagliari
- Péter Gulácsi – RB Leipzig
- Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray
- Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City
Defenders
- Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
- David Alaba – Bayern München
- Ridle Baku – VfL Wolfsburg
- Emre Can – Borussia Dortmund
- Lucas Digne – Everton
- Connor Goldson – Rangers
- Ko Itakura – FC Groningen
- James Justin – Leicester City
- Kang Sang Woo – Pohang Steelers
- Johan Larsson – IF Elfsborg
- Roberto Lopes – Shamrock Rovers
- Gianluca Mancini – Roma FC
- Philipp Max – PSV
- Tyrone Mings – Aston Villa
- Filip Mladenović – Legia Warszawa
- Nordi Mukiele – RB Leipzig
- Romain Perraud – Stade Brestois 29
- Espen Ruud – Odds Ballklubb
- Alexander Scholz – FC Midtjylland
- Marcos Senesi – Feyenoord
- Ahmed Sharahili – Al Shabab
- Nicolás Tagliafico – Ajax
- Edmond Tapsoba – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United
- Kurt Zouma – Chelsea
Midfielders
- Farid Boulaya – FC Metz
- Bruno Costa – Paços de Ferreira
- Federico Chiesa – Piemonte Calcio
- Anders Christiansen – Malmö FF
- Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid
- Embarba – RCD Espanyol
- Fayçal Fajr – Sivasspor
- Konstantinos Fortounis – Olympiacos
- Ryan Gauld – Farense
- Jonas Hofmann – Borussia M’gladbach
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur
- Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş
- Gaël Kakuta – RC Lens
- Lee Jae Sung – Holstein Kiel
- Michael Liendl – Wolfsberger AC
- Manuel Locatelli – Sassuolo
- Marco Mancosu – Lecce
- Gonzalo Martínez – Al Nassr
- Merino – Real Sociedad
- Olimpiu Moruțan – FCSB
- Tanguy Ndombele – Tottenham Hotspur
- Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
- Luis Romo – Cruz Azul
- Sercan Sararer – Türkgücü München
- Téji Savanier – Montpellier HSC
- Louis Schaub – FC Luzern
- Oliver Skipp – Norwich City
- Naïm Sliti – Al Ettifaq
- Viktor Tsygankov – Dynamo Kyiv
- Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
- Hans Vanaken – Club Brugge
- Jordan Veretout – Roma FC
- Wu Xi – Shanghai Greenland Shenhua
- Piotr Zieliński – Napoli
Attackers
- Michail Antonio – West Ham United
- Adam Armstrong – Blackburn Rovers
- Leon Bailey – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Harvey Barnes – Leicester City
- Mohamed Bayo – Clermont Foot
- Andrea Belotti – Torino
- Robert Berić – Chicago Fire FC
- Patson Daka – RB Salzburg
- Siriki Dembele – Peterborough United
- Boulaye Dia – Stade de Reims
- Odsonne Edouard – Celtic
- Everaldo – Kashima Antlers
- Rogelio Funes Mori – Monterrey
- Mario Gavranović – Dinamo Zagreb
- Josip Iličić – Atalanta
- Stanislav Iljutcenko – Pohang Steelers
- Joselu – Deportivo Alavés
- Tino Kadewere – Olympique Lyonnais
- Moise Kean – Paris Saint-Germain
- Jan Kuchta – Slavia Praha
- Noa Lang – Club Brugge
- Jordan Larsson – Spartak Moskva
- Jamie Maclaren – Melbourne City
- Kaoru Mitoma – Kawasaki Frontale
- Negredo – Cádiz CF
- Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma FC
- Lior Refaelov – Antwerp
- Ricardo Horta – Braga
- Ricardo Lopes – Shanghai SIPG
- Luis Miguel Rodríguez – Colón
- Miroslav Stevanović – Servette FC
- Jonas Wind – FC København
- Burak Yılmaz – LOSC Lille
- Duván Zapata – Atalanta
So there you have it — everything we know about FIFA 21’s iconic Ultimate Team promo, Team of the Season, so far. This is the biggest event of the FUT calendar, so make sure you’re ready with packs, coins, and SBC fodder.
We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.