FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Freeze promo countdown: start time, predictions

Published: 10/Dec/2020 6:17

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS has officially begun unveiling this year’s Christmas promo event for Ultimate Team, and it looks like there may be a bit of a change in FIFA 21 this time around… out with FUTMAS, in with “Freeze” seems to be the order of the day.

The last few FIFA releases have seen the FUTMAS promo rule the month of December. The Christmas-themed FUT event has been chock-full of special packs, boosted FUTMAS cards, and a host of player SBCs that let fans unlock their favorite stars.

FUTMAS may have been iced out in FIFA 21, however; in its place, an exciting new “Freeze” promo has appeared on Ultimate Team loading screens heading into the weekend.

The name-change may not worry too many FUT fans, but there’ll be one question on every player’s lips; will the daily FUTMAS SBCs carry over to the new Christmas event, and will we see new puzzles and stars released in the building up to Dec. 25?

Without further ado, here’s what we know about the new Christmas promo so far.

When will the FIFA 21 “Freeze” promo begin?

FIFA’s festive Ultimate Team promo ⁠— or at least, what Dexerto assumes is replacing the FUTMAS event this time around ⁠— is still based around Christmas. That means the promo will start this week, on Friday, December 11.

The event should run for just over a fortnight, past Christmas Day itself.

In fact, in years past, FUTMAS has sometimes gone all the way up to the end of December, meaning we could see the ‘Freeze’ promo stick around for three weeks. This means all the packs, puzzles, and challenges may last until December 31.

According to the countdown on Ultimate Team’s loading screen, we’ll get our first look at FIFA’s new promo at 6pm on Friday (GMT). Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the news.

Liverpool’s no.14 Jordan Henderson could be first up in the new FIFA ‘Freeze’ countdown.

Freeze predictions: will it be the same as FUTMAS?

Here’s where it gets a little tricky ⁠— EA SPORTS hasn’t really given us any clues about the potential upgrade team beyond the name… they’ve not even confirmed if this newly-revealed promo is actually the new FUTMAS replacement yet!

That said, similar to how “Rulebreakers” replaced Ultimate Scream earlier this year, Freeze does seem to be the FUTMAS heir. The start date seems too perfect not to be.

If that’s the case, then “Freeze” cards should hopefully work in a similar fashion. Players are picked for the promo based on their national team rankings, where their clubs finished in the 2019/20 season, and what shirt numbers they wear in-game.

The numbers correspond to each countdown day in FUT. That means we’ll start at 12 on Dec. 13, and count down to one smack bang on Christmas Day.

Considering the event kicks off two days earlier, we could see a “14” to start the countdown this year. That could include Jordan Henderson (wears no.14), a Dutch star (the Netherlands rank 14th), and Wilfried Zaha (Palace finished 14th).

Palace powerhouse Wilfred Zaha could be a pick for day 14 in the FIFA Freeze countdown.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s new-look Freeze Christmas promo so far. Make sure if you’ve got a few FUT coins saved up, you keep them in your back pocket; there could be some cracking SBC cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

FIFA 21 TOTW 11 live: Son, Pogba, Salah, and more

Published: 9/Dec/2020 18:10 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 18:27

by Connor Bennett
The next Team of the Week in FIFA 21, TOTW 11, is now live in Ultimate Team and we’ve got everything you need to know about this week’s upgraded squad.

The Christmas period is just around the corner, which means games are coming thick and fast for teams across the globe – and especially the Premier League, where Christmas is all about football. 

Even though we’re almost at the halfway stage of the season, there is still a feeling out process in certain leagues. No one has taken control of the Premier League – even though Spurs are making a solid case – while the La Liga, Bundesliga, and Eredivise table-toppers only have slender leads as well.

After another exciting round of action, Team of the Week 11 has finally arrived in Ultimate Team, so let’s dive right into this next crop of cards.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 11

The full Team of the Week 11 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

 

In terms of standout players this week, we’ve got a few choices. Wilfred Zaha’s brace against West Brom should guarantee him a card, while Thomas Muller should beat out Kingsley Coman to represent Bayern Munich. 

Mo Salah should get the nod for Liverpool thanks to his performance in the 4-1 win over Wolves, while Paul Pogba’s goal and all-round performance for Manchester United should earn him a card. 

Elsewhere, Youssef El Arabi netted a hat-trick for Olympiakos, so he should be in, while Achraf Hakimi should also get a boost to his Ones to Watch card with another in-form. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 11 Predictions | Team of the Week 11

Here were our predictions for this week’s squad – check them out to see how many we got right!

  • GK: Antony Lopes – Lyon
  • GK: Altay Bayındır – Fenerbahçe
  • RB: Kieran Trippier – Aletico Madrid
  • RWB: Juan Cuadrado – Juventus
  • RB: James Tavernier – Rangers
  • CB: Daniel Muñoz – Genk
  • CB: Kurt Zouma – Chelsea
  • CM: Paul Pogba – Manchester United
  • CM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio
  • CM: Rafinha – PSG
  • CM: Anders Christiansen – Malmo
  • LM: Emmanuel Reynoso – Minnesota United
  • RM: Alassane Ndao – Karagümrük
  • RM: Viktor Tsygankov – Dynamo Kiev
  • RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
  • RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
  • RM: Silas Wamangituka – Stuttgart
  • CAM: Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
  • ST: Wilfred Zaha – Crystal Palace
  • ST: Krzysztof Piatek – Hertha Berlin
  • ST: Mickaël Le Bihan – Auxerre
  • ST: Youssef El Arabi – Olympiakos 
  • ST: Alberto Paloschi – SPAL
Palace’s talismanic winger Wilfred Zaha is always key to Palace’s success.

TOTW 11 Silver Stars: Cristian Romero

Most weeks, along with the TOTW, EA SPORTS usually release a Silver Stars card as well – a silver-rated player who performed well enough over the weekend to earn an In-Form that players can unlock by completing specific challenges.

For TOTW 11, the Silver Stars is Atalanta’s and Argentina’s Cristian Romero, who got a pretty sizeable upgrade to his center-back card.

Make sure to get the Objectives done if you’re thinking about grabbing this card!

That’s everything you should know about this week’s Team of the Week squad! Let us know which one’s you have your eyes on by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.