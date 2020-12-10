EA SPORTS has officially begun unveiling this year’s Christmas promo event for Ultimate Team, and it looks like there may be a bit of a change in FIFA 21 this time around… out with FUTMAS, in with “Freeze” seems to be the order of the day.

The last few FIFA releases have seen the FUTMAS promo rule the month of December. The Christmas-themed FUT event has been chock-full of special packs, boosted FUTMAS cards, and a host of player SBCs that let fans unlock their favorite stars.

FUTMAS may have been iced out in FIFA 21, however; in its place, an exciting new “Freeze” promo has appeared on Ultimate Team loading screens heading into the weekend.

The name-change may not worry too many FUT fans, but there’ll be one question on every player’s lips; will the daily FUTMAS SBCs carry over to the new Christmas event, and will we see new puzzles and stars released in the building up to Dec. 25?

Without further ado, here’s what we know about the new Christmas promo so far.

When will the FIFA 21 “Freeze” promo begin?

FIFA’s festive Ultimate Team promo ⁠— or at least, what Dexerto assumes is replacing the FUTMAS event this time around ⁠— is still based around Christmas. That means the promo will start this week, on Friday, December 11.

The event should run for just over a fortnight, past Christmas Day itself.

In fact, in years past, FUTMAS has sometimes gone all the way up to the end of December, meaning we could see the ‘Freeze’ promo stick around for three weeks. This means all the packs, puzzles, and challenges may last until December 31.

According to the countdown on Ultimate Team's loading screen, we'll get our first look at FIFA's new promo at 6pm on Friday (GMT).

Freeze predictions: will it be the same as FUTMAS?

Here’s where it gets a little tricky ⁠— EA SPORTS hasn’t really given us any clues about the potential upgrade team beyond the name… they’ve not even confirmed if this newly-revealed promo is actually the new FUTMAS replacement yet!

That said, similar to how “Rulebreakers” replaced Ultimate Scream earlier this year, Freeze does seem to be the FUTMAS heir. The start date seems too perfect not to be.

If that’s the case, then “Freeze” cards should hopefully work in a similar fashion. Players are picked for the promo based on their national team rankings, where their clubs finished in the 2019/20 season, and what shirt numbers they wear in-game.

The numbers correspond to each countdown day in FUT. That means we’ll start at 12 on Dec. 13, and count down to one smack bang on Christmas Day.

Considering the event kicks off two days earlier, we could see a “14” to start the countdown this year. That could include Jordan Henderson (wears no.14), a Dutch star (the Netherlands rank 14th), and Wilfried Zaha (Palace finished 14th).

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s new-look Freeze Christmas promo so far. Make sure if you’ve got a few FUT coins saved up, you keep them in your back pocket; there could be some cracking SBC cards on the way!

We'll update this article when the promo begins.