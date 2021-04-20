FIFA 21 Serie A TOTS predictions | Team of the Season - Dexerto

EA SPORTS will soon be dropping Team of the Season (TOTS) cards into FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and if an action-packed campaign in Serie A, the Italian side could be quite tasty. Here are our predictions.

After a decade of domination from Juventus, this season’s Serie A has seen the return to glory of Inter Milan. Antonio Conte’s side have blown away the opposition at pretty much every turn and sit comfortably atop of the table.

They should, barring an almighty slip-up, beat city rivals AC Milan to the title and claim their first Scudetto since the 2009-10 season.

Aside from the two Milan clubs, Atalanta have continued their rise up the ranks despite a rocky period off the pitch, while Juventus, Napoli, and Lazio all sniffed around the title race at some point.

Players from each of these clubs are destined to represent their side in Team of the Season (TOTS) but there could also be a few underrated surprises in-store for FIFA fans. So, let’s get into some predictions.

FIFA 21 TOTS predictions: Serie A

Goalkeepers

Even though David Ospina, Juan Musso, Pierluigi Gollini, and Matias Perrin, among others, have had strong campaigns, it’s hard to look past the two Milan keepers.

Samir Handanovic and Gianluigi Donarumma top the clean sheets charts with 12 and 9, respectively, and should take their rightful place in Team of the Season.

GK: Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan

GK: Gianluigi Donarumma – AC Milan

Defenders

In years gone by, Serie A Team of the Seasons have regularly consisted of Chiellini, Bonucci, Kouliably, and other stalwarts but there’s a new generation of talent blazing their own trail.

Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni have been vital to Inter’s campaign, while Theo Hernandez continues to impress at left-back for AC. Cuadrado has dropped back into the RB/RWB role, but continues to chip in with assists and is worth the annual honor.

LB: Theo Hernandez – AC Milan

RB: Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

CB: Milan Skriniar – Inter Milan

CB: Alessandro Bastoni – Inter Milan

CB: Cristian Romero – Atalanta

Midfielders

There are a few regular special card recipients in our midfield predictions, but they completely deserve them. Sergej Milinković-Savić and Luis Alberto have both been key for Lazio, while Lorenzo Insigne just continues to do what he does best.

Rodrigo De Paul has had a handful of Team of the Week cards in FUT already, and seems a shoo-in for TOTS, while Piotr Zieliński could make it into Community TOTS seeing as he’s been nominated there.

CM: Rodrigo De Pau l – Udiense

CM: Sergej Milinković-Savić – Lazio

CM: Franck Kessie – AC Milan

CM: Piotr Zieliński – Napoli

CAM: Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan

CAM: Luis Alberto – Lazio

RM: Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo

LM: Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli

LM: Robin Gosens – Atalana

RM: Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan

Forwards

Finally, we get to the forwards, and there will be familiar faces here too. Romelu Lukaku has been an absolute force in front of goal, but his all-around play has improved as well. As has his partner in crime Lautaro Martinez.

You can’t have a Team of the Season without Cristiano Ronaldo, so expect to see him with a 98/99-rated card. Additionally, Crotone’s Simy could be an underrated gem. He’s bagged 17 goals for the Serie A basement dwellers, while they’ll probably be playing in Serie B next term, he’s been on fire.

ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus

ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

ST: Luis Muriel – Atalanta

ST: Simy – Crotone

LF: Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma

Serie A FIFA 21 TOTS Honorable mentions

As far as honorable mentions go, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Napoli’s Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Roma’s Lorenzo Pelligrini, and Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli.

In another season, they’d all be in our predictions but they’ve been edged out by some other top-class performers. We could see one or two as objective cards or in SBCs, but who knows.

If you think we’ve left out any players that deserve to be included, tweet us @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch to let us know!