How to complete Houssem Aouar FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards SBC: Cost & solutions

Houssem Aouar has finally gotten an insane FIFA 22 SBC in the Winter Wildcards promotion. The French midfielder’s massive upgrade boasts some big meta stats, making him a worthwhile investment. We’ve got a guide to completing the Aouar Winter Wildcards SBC, including the best solutions at the cheapest cost.

It was only a matter of time until Houssem Aouar got his overpowered card in FIFA 22.

For last year’s edition, it was his 86-rated Freeze card, then his 90-rated FUT Birthday beast, that took players by storm. In 2020, Aouar’s Objectives card was one of the best center mids in the game.

He’s almost a guaranteed shoo-in for a TOTS card at the end of every season, with the Ligue 1 beast featuring in every one since FIFA 18. In the meantime though, his FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards SBC is one you have to complete, with the French CM ready to dominate yet again.

Here’s how you can complete Houssem Aouar’s FIFA 22 Winter Wildcards SBC, with the best solutions at the lowest cost.

FIFA 22 Houssem Aouar Winter Wildcards SBC

Houssem Aouar Winter Wildcards in-game stats

Houssem Aouar’s Winter Wildcard in FIFA 22 has just about everything you can ask for. The 23-year-old boasts four-star skills and weak foot with High/Med workrates, making him great as a more up-field CM or CAM.

His Defending (70) is about the only stat lacking, but with 86 Pace, Shooting, Passing, and Dribbling (including 90 Agility), you can either choose to slap a Shadow on him to bring his Defending up to par, or double down on his CAM abilities with a Hunter. Both will bring his Pace up to 96, while also making him a formidable threat in the midfield.

How to complete FIFA 22 Aouar Winter Wildcards SBC

Like most of the other Winter Wildcards SBCs in FIFA 22, Houssem Aouar’s card only requires two squads: Ligue 1 and France. You can find the full requirements, cost, and cheap solutions for both below.

Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Cost: 42,000 to 49,000 coins

France

# of players from France: Min 1

In-Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Cost: 120,000 to 130,000 coins

FIFA 22 Aouar Winter Wildcards SBC cost

Houssem Aouar’s Winter Wildcards SBC in FIFA 22 isn’t the cheapest of the promotion ⁠— far from it. However, coming in at under 200,000 coins across all platforms, you cannot go wrong with this meta card.

You can find the total price for your preferred platform below.

PlayStation: 162,000 coins

162,000 coins Xbox: 163,000 coins

163,000 coins PC: 179,000 coins

FIFA 22 Aouar Winter Wildcard SBC loan card: Cost & solution

If you’re not sold on Aouar’s Winter Wildcards card based on face value, you can give him a try with a three-game loan SBC. These don’t cost much except a bit of bronze fodder, but can save you big time if he’s not the right fit for your squad. Here’s what you need to do.

Houssem Aouar [Loan]

Rare Players: Min 1

Silver Players: Min 1

Player Level: Min Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 30

# of players in the Squad: 9

Solution

Cost: 3,000 to 4,000 coins

You have until December 28, 2021 to get Houssem Aouar’s Winter Wildcard in FIFA 22 before the SBC expires. If you get some fodder in your packs as a Christmas present, you should definitely look at dropping them into this French beast.