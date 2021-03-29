FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Team 2: Start time, cards, SBC, Objectives - Dexerto

EA SPORTS is working towards the release of FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Team 2 in Ultimate Team, and here’s everything you need to know about phase two of the promo.

Team 1 was unveiled on March 26 featuring Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara, Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy, and more.

Since that time, a number of in-game Objectives have been released including a 90-rated unlockable Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and an SBC for a 90-rated Lucas Podolski. After that, a Mesut Ozil SBC and Rodrigo Palacio SBC were also released.

Following the jam-packed weekend of content, all eyes turn to the developers for the next batch. We’re expecting pretty much more of the same, but there are some notable differences from last year’s content that are worth noting. So, let’s run through everything we know so far.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Team 2 release time

On April 2, EA SPORTS will be rolling out the carpet for FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Team 2. This will include another selection of high-rated FUT cards, and there will be 11 in total.

Team 2 is set to release at 6pm (GMT). That means 10am (PT), 12pm (CT), 1pm (EST), and 3am (AES).

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Team 2 cards

While we do not have any confirmed names for FUT Birthday Team 2 as of yet, we certainly know what the cards will look like.

This year they feature a pink and purple theme – perfect colors to celebrate the game mode’s birthday.

High res official version of the FUT birthday card pic.twitter.com/TNcpd6dvVA — FUT Watch (@FutWatch) March 26, 2021

SBC & Objectives: What to expect

FUT Birthday Team 2 SBC

Squad Building Challenge content has taken a turn in FIFA 21 FUT Birthday, themed around previous games.

As seen below, SBCs for FUT 09, 10, 11, and 12 were announced with Team 1, and it’s likely that Team 2 will build on that with a selection of its own.

Themed Squad Builders for FUT 13, 14, 15, and 16 would be our predictions.

FUT Birthday Team 2 Objectives

Objectives rolled out on March 26 for both FUT Birthday – as noted with the Huntelaar card – but also for Season 5 of Ultimate Team as well. Storyline cards were included in that update, which can be unlocked for both Level 15 and Level 30 players. That won’t be the case on the release day of Team 2. Though, one more Objectives card is likely going to be part of the promo.

Teasers

In terms of teasers for the team with clues, nothing has been released for Team 2 just yet. This will likely change throughout the week, as we approach the start time, and in that case, we will update this article.

Leaks

As of the time of writing, there has been no leaked content for FUT Birthday Team 2 promo team.

However, streamer Langpard has reportedly leaked two more SBCs that we can expect to see as part of the in-game event.

FUT 12: Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal FUT 13: Eliaquim Mangala

If you’re a long time follower, you’ll know that I don’t get SBC info. 🙏🏻 But I have teamed up with @FUTInvestLeaks and he’s given me the next 3 daily SBC’s 🔌 FIFA 11 – Mesut Ozil

FIFA 12 – Arturo Vidal

FIFA 13 – Eliaquim Mangala #LangpardLeaks #FIFA21 #FUTBirthday — #LangpardLeaks (@KingLangpard) March 28, 2021

When, or if, these will be added to the game remains to be seen. If any leaked information is to be unveiled as the promo gets closer and closer, we will update this article as and when.