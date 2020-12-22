FIFA 21 Freeze: How to unlock Aouar SBC & Capa Objectives – cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released a new set of Objectives for Ander Capa and a new SBC for Houssem Aouar, and we’ve got prices, solutions, requirements, plus everything else you need to know to knock them out and grab their new cards for yourself.
Aouar is currently one of the most highly sought-after transfers available from Olympique Lyonnais, with Real Madrid and Arsenal both eyeing the French midfielder, who gets turned into a striker for the Freeze Promo.
Capa has been a stalwart defender for Athletic Bilbao since 2018, and moves from RB to CDM for his new promo card. We’ll start with these objectives first, before moving into the stats and requirements for Aouar.
Ander Capa Freeze Objective in-game stats
Ander Capa Freeze Objective requirements
There are five different objectives in total to complete if you want to unlock Capa’s new CDM card, and the good news is that they’re possible to complete without spending a single coin. These Objectives will be available for another week until December 29.
- Read More: 5 new FIFA 21 Freeze cards leaked by EA
For these, all you’ll need is a solid squad containing at least 8 La Liga players to get each one done, the full list of objectives is down below, along with what you’ll get as a reward for each step:
MIDFIELD MAGIC
- Score at least 2 goals in one match using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- Reward: Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP
CAPA CREATES
- Assist 8 goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) + 300 XP
SCORING SUCCESS
- Score in 12 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- Reward: Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP
- Assist in 3 separate matches using Spanish players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP
- Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
- Reward: Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP
Houssem Aouar Freeze SBC in-game stats
Houssem Aouar Freeze SBC requirements
There’s only one SBC to complete to grab Aouar’s card for yourself, and on top of that it will only run you around 125,000 to 150,000 FUT Coins to complete.
The full list of requirements is listed below:
Houssem Aouar
- Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be updating this section with a few of the cheapest solutions for this SBC as they become available. To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
If you’re interested in picking up the Freeze striker version of Aouar, you’ll have six days, or just under a week until the 28th to get it done.
As always, be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 Ultimate Team updates, and if either Aouar or Capa end up making plays for you, be sure to send us a clip.