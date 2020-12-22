FIFA 21 Freeze: How to unlock Aouar SBC & Capa Objectives – cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released a new set of Objectives for Ander Capa and a new SBC for Houssem Aouar, and we’ve got prices, solutions, requirements, plus everything else you need to know to knock them out and grab their new cards for yourself.

Aouar is currently one of the most highly sought-after transfers available from Olympique Lyonnais, with Real Madrid and Arsenal both eyeing the French midfielder, who gets turned into a striker for the Freeze Promo.

Capa has been a stalwart defender for Athletic Bilbao since 2018, and moves from RB to CDM for his new promo card. We’ll start with these objectives first, before moving into the stats and requirements for Aouar.

Ander Capa Freeze Objective in-game stats

Ander Capa Freeze Objective requirements

There are five different objectives in total to complete if you want to unlock Capa’s new CDM card, and the good news is that they’re possible to complete without spending a single coin. These Objectives will be available for another week until December 29.

For these, all you’ll need is a solid squad containing at least 8 La Liga players to get each one done, the full list of objectives is down below, along with what you’ll get as a reward for each step:

MIDFIELD MAGIC

Score at least 2 goals in one match using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.

Reward: Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

CAPA CREATES

Assist 8 goals with Through Ball s in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) + 300 XP

SCORING SUCCESS