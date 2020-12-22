Logo
FIFA 21 Freeze: How to unlock Aouar SBC & Capa Objectives – cheapest solutions

Published: 22/Dec/2020 19:02

by Bill Cooney
EA Sports

EA Sports has released a new set of Objectives for Ander Capa and a new SBC for Houssem Aouar, and we’ve got prices, solutions, requirements, plus everything else you need to know to knock them out and grab their new cards for yourself.

Aouar is currently one of the most highly sought-after transfers available from Olympique Lyonnais, with Real Madrid and Arsenal both eyeing the French midfielder, who gets turned into a striker for the Freeze Promo.

Capa has been a stalwart defender for Athletic Bilbao since 2018, and moves from RB to CDM for his new promo card. We’ll start with these objectives first, before moving into the stats and requirements for Aouar.

Ander Capa Freeze Objective in-game stats

Stats for Capa’s Freeze promo card.

Ander Capa Freeze Objective requirements

There are five different objectives in total to complete if you want to unlock Capa’s new CDM card, and the good news is that they’re possible to complete without spending a single coin. These Objectives will be available for another week until December 29.

For these, all you’ll need is a solid squad containing at least 8 La Liga players to get each one done, the full list of objectives is down below, along with what you’ll get as a reward for each step:

MIDFIELD MAGIC

  • Score at least 2 goals in one match using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

CAPA CREATES

  • Assist 8 goals with Through Balls in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player (Untradeable) + 300 XP

SCORING SUCCESS

  • Score in 12 separate matches using LaLiga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP
SPANISH SETUP
  • Assist in 3 separate matches using Spanish players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP
WAY TO WIN
  • Win 6 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with at least 8 LaLiga players in your starting squad.
  • Reward: Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Houssem Aouar Freeze SBC in-game stats

Stats for Auoar’s Freeze SBC card.

Houssem Aouar Freeze SBC requirements

There’s only one SBC to complete to grab Aouar’s card for yourself, and on top of that it will only run you around 125,000 to 150,000 FUT Coins to complete.

The full list of requirements is listed below:

Houssem Aouar

  • Number of players from Ligue 1 Conforama: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be updating this section with a few of the cheapest solutions for this SBC as they become available. To make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

If you’re interested in picking up the Freeze striker version of Aouar, you’ll have six days, or just under a week until the 28th to get it done.

5 new FIFA 21 Freeze cards leaked by EA: Dembele, Saint-Maximin & more

Published: 22/Dec/2020 9:51

by Connor Bennett
Ousmane Dembele striker card in FIFA 21 Freeze
Graphics: EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have, bizarrely, released a set of new Freeze cards into Ultimate Team before they were supposed to go live – and they might just be some of the best ones yet. 

With the holiday season in full swing, FIFA fans had been waiting for EA to kickstart their annual FUTMAS promo – with free gifts, new cards, and objectives being released on a daily basis.

However, the devs threw a spanner in the works, and opted against going with FUTMAS this year. Instead, they launched Freeze. It’s a similar type of promo, with new cards, packs, and daily content to mess around with. 

The new cards have quickly become some of the most interesting in-game, too. Not only because of the stats boost that some players have received, but also because of the position changes. Players who’ve longed been played out of position, and on low chemistry as a result, have been given unique cards. 

EA Sports
The Freeze promo is similar to FUTMAS, but its not entirely the same.

As EA SPORTS have been releasing these new cards on a daily basis, some hints have surfaced beforehand. However, in the case of five new cards, they didn’t even bother with teasers. 

Instead, they just released Freeze versions of Allan Saint-Maximin, Ousmane Dembélé, Giorgio Chiellini, Robin Gosens, and Álex Moreno early – and then dropped the loading screen showing that they’d be arriving soon. Even though, some players had already found them in packs. 

As already noted, these five cards are incredibly intriguing purely because both Saint-Maximin and Dembélé have been given striker variants. So, they’ll get plenty of use in FUT Champs Weekend League. 

As for the other three, Chiellini is a CDM, so expect to see even more defensively solid Italian lineups. Gosens and Moreno have been moved to CB and RB, respectively, each getting a nice little stats boost. 

It’s not incredibly unusual for EA to drop cards early – its happened plenty of times with Champions League cards – but, it is strange to see these cards added before the loading screen tease went live.

Either way, if you pack one before their official release, you shouldn’t really worry about having it taken away or anything. So, enjoy it if you get one early.