5 football legends that should be FIFA 23 Icons

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

There are over 100 ICONs in Ultimate Team but EA still has plenty of great options for new legends to add for FIFA 23. Here, we’re going to pick five.

ICONs are Ultimate Team player items that honor the greatest names in football history. These cards come In four different tiers for every player; Base, Mid, Prime, and Prime Moments.

Each tier represents a different stage of the legend’s career, and the player’s overall increases each tier. Prime and Prime Moments Icons are usually some of the rarest FIFA items.

FIFA 22 added Cafu, Iker Casillas, Robin Van Persie, and Wayne Rooney as Icons. Hero cards were also introduced in FIFA 22. The new card type represents a player and their hero moment in a specific league.

Here, though, we’re going to pick five ICONs we would like to see in FIFA 23.

Note: All stats and images below are only concept cards and not confirmed.

Oliver Kahn

Oliver Kahn is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. The firey goalie won eight Bundesliga titles, six DFB-Pokals, the EUFA Cup in 1996, and the UEFA Champions League in 2001.

Kahn won a record four consecutive UEFA Best European Goalkeeper awards. At the 2002 World Cup, The German became the first Golden Ball winner in the tournament’s history.

The legend currently serves as CEO of Bayern Munich, where he spent 14 years as a player.

Francesco Totti

Wikipedia Totti played with AS Roma for 28 years.

Francesco Totti lives and breathes Roma football. Totti spent his entire career at Roma, spanning 28 illustrious years. Totti is considered one of the greatest Italian players of all time and Roma’s greatest player ever.

The Italian scored 307 goals in 786 appearances. The creative offensive playmaker won the 2006 World Cup and a Serie A title in 2001. He is the second-highest scorer of all time in Italian league history with 250, and he holds every major Roma record.

Diego Maradona claimed that, “Francesco Totti is the greatest player I have ever seen.”

Wesley Sneijder

Wikipedia Wesley Sneijder is the most capped Dutch player of all time.

Wesley Sneijder said he could have reached the same levels as Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo if he had been more committed, and his skill level backs up that claim.

During his prime, Sneijder’s free-kick and playmaking abilities were unmatched. After winning four trophies with Ajax, Sneijder joined Real Madrid and won La Liga in his first season.

At Inter, the Dutch phenom reached his pinnacle, winning a treble in 2009 and was named the UEFA midfielder of the season in 2010. With 134 caps, Sneijder has the most Dutch appearances of all time. The dynamic midfielder scored 156 goals in 405 career games.

Sneijder never reached the same heights in the latter half of his career, but he is more than deserving of an Icon card.

Edgar Davids

Wikipedia Davids spent six seasons with Juventus.

Edgar Davids’ iconic goggles and relentless work ethic made him hard to miss on the field in his prime. David would be the perfect midfield addition to any FIFA Ultimate Team squad. The Dutch midfielder was a jack of all trades, possessing phenomenal defensive and playmaking capabilities.

The Dutchman won three Eredivisie titles with Ajax and the 1994 Champions League. David captured three Serie A titles with Juventus and a Coppa Italia with Inter Milian. Davids was held back from injuries towards the end of his playing career, but he is widely regarded as one of the best all-around midfielders of his generation.

The midfield workhorse was nicknamed “The Pitbull” by Louis Van Gaal because of his marking ability and aggressive play styley. David now coaches alongside Louis Van Gaal on the Dutch national team.

Giorgos Karagounis

Wikipedia Giorgos Karagounis helped lead Greece to a 2004 Euro title.

Who could ever forget Greece’s magical 2004 UEFA European Championship run? The cinderella story still stands as one of the greatest underdog stories in sports.

Giorgos Karagounis opened Euro 2004 with a thunderbolt long-distance goal against Portugal and was a key player in their championship run. The midfield maestro represented Greece at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012, and the 2014 World Cup.

Karagounis’ 139 appearances are the most in Greek football history. The midfielder doesn’t have the same goal and assists tallies as other FIFA Icons, but his long-range scoring ability and playmaking talent make him one of the world’s most unique legends.