FIFA 22 Ultimate Scream: Start date, cards, SBC & Objectives

It’s time for the spookiest promo event on the FIFA 22 calendar: Ultimate Scream, also known as Rulebreakers. Here’s what you need to know as things kick off.

The Ultimate Scream/Rulebreakers items seem to be fresh out of the EA SPORTS labs, with “supernatural” boosts that will last for the rest of FUT in FIFA 22.

So, let’s take a look at when the Halloween festivities are kicking off this year in the game, along with special cards, and SBCs & Objectives.

Contents

FIFA 22 Ultimate Scream start date

We don’t have an exact starting date for Ultimate Scream, Rulebreakers, whatever it’s going to be called, in FIFA 22 just yet, but we can make a fairly good guess as to when it will arrive.

EA has already released both of the Ones to Watch teams for this year, so with that promo basically over, we could see the Halloween event begin as soon as Thursday, October 15. Again that’s just our prediction, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Ultimate Scream FIFA 22 cards

Until the event starts we don’t have any idea what exactly the Ultimate Scream cards will look like, but we do know they’ll have some kind of art appropriate for Halloween. Rulebreakers cards, on the other hand, will most likely feature the promo’s neon green and purple color scheme.

We also don’t know which players exactly will be getting selected for this year’s promo, but we’ll update this piece as soon as the event goes live with that info, so be sure to check back.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Scream SBCs & Objectives

As with every other FUT promo, Ultimate Scream/Rulebreakers will have its own special Squad Building Challenges and Objectives to complete. A few player items will only be available through these, so be sure to stay up to date on what’s available to avoid missing out.

To help you out we’ll have a full guide for each Ultimate Scream and Rulebreakers SBC and Objective set that comes out, and link to them right here. So be, sure to stick with us on Twitter @DexertoFC and @FUTWatch for all breaking promo news.

That’s about all we know for what’s coming for the Ultimate Scream promo in FIFA 22, so watch out for tricks, and be sure to save those FUT Coins to pick yourself up a treat while you can.

