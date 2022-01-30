FIFA 22 Future Stars promo & token swaps explained

EA Sports has announced that the Future Stars promo will start along with the end of TOTY in FIFA 22. With the event kicking off, here’s everything you need to know about Future Stars.

The current TOTY promo isn’t over quite yet, with many players still trying to pack some Honorable Mentions players. EA has revealed though that during the last week of TOTY, players will be able to start on Future Stars.

It is a popular promo because it gives Ultimate Team players a chance to explore a variety of young talent. Young stars from around the world are set to receive massive upgrades in the upcoming promo.

Before it kicks off on Friday, February 4, we’ll be able to start progressing towards unlocking players and other rewards. Here’s how.

FIFA 22 Future Stars token swaps explained

During the final week of TOTY — starting Sunday, Jan. 30 — until the end of the upcoming Future Stars campaign, players can potentially earn up to 28 Future Stars Swaps tokens.

Future Stars Swaps tokens will mostly be available through various Squad Building Challenges and Objectives. Additionally, one token will be available within Squad Battles and another will be offered in a pack in the FUT Store during the Future Stars campaign.

Players can swap Future Stars Tokens for rewards via the corresponding SBCs starting on Friday February 11 at 6PM GMT (1PM EST, 10AM PST) until February 25 at 6 PM GMT (1PM EST, 10AM PST). Each reward can only be redeemed once.

There are rewards for everything from 2 to 25 Tokens, listed down below:

Number of FS Tokens Rewards (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Pack 3 81-89 x10 Player Pack 5 Ultimate Pack 8 86 OVR Future Stars Jeremie Frimpong 12 Future Stars Team 1 Pack (x1 Player) 12 88 OVR Future Stars Jeremie Frimpong 15 85+ x10 Player Pack 20 89 OVR Future Stars Connor Gallagher 25 Future Stars Team 1 Player Pick (x3 options)

As mentioned, there will plenty of SBCs and Objectives you can use to unlock tokens as well, and we should get a look at the Future Stars Team 1 itself when the promo starts on February 4.

If you weren’t lucky enough to pack a TOTY card, who knows? Your chances at a Future Stars player could be much better. Either way, get ready to test out these young superstars.