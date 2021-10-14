FIFA 22 Road to the Knockouts: start time, FUT promo leaks, UCL cards, predictions

The next FIFA 22 promo is here ⁠— EA SPORTS are set to unveil the new Road to the Knockouts team in Ultimate this week, boasting live FUT player cards from the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

EA SPORTS has pulled the trigger on their European-themed promo earlier, doing away with the old “Road to the Finals” promo in favor of something fresh in FIFA 22.

This time, we’re charting the path of all the world’s most famous players as they battle their way through three European competitions for a spot in the knockout stages. This will include heavyweight teams like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool in the Champions League, as well as lower competitions.

Even the newly-formed Conference League will be included too.

Considering all the stars in these European leagues, the Road to the Knockouts Ultimate Team promo team should be absolutely mouthwatering.

Road to the Knockouts start date

The latest FIFA 22 event, Road to the Knockouts, is just around the corner; Dexerto can reveal EA SPORTS is preparing to drop a batch of live European cards in Ultimate Team on Friday, October 15 to kick-start the promo.

We’re expecting a first real look at the team at 6pm GMT. Keep tuned on our Twitter accounts, @DexertoFC and @FutWatch, to see all the breaking news.

Early Road to the Knockouts leaks

It’s been all quiet on the social media front regarding “Road to the Knockout” leaks so far, and that’s not surprising ⁠— up until EA updated the FUT loading screen at the start of the promo, the FIFA 22 community didn’t even realize the event was on the way. Expect to see more UCL cards slip through the cracks soon though.

Our dataminer, @FutWatch, will be digging through the code too.

FIFA 22 RTTK card designs

What we have already been given clue-wise is the usual FUT loading screen update, which depicts cards for the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. That does suggest we’ll see special cards from each.

If EA SPORTS sticks to their usual tune, these cards should be similar to the Road to the Final cards from past FIFA titles, though with a slight spin on them.

How will FIFA 22’s RTTK cards work?

Dexerto understands these Road to the Knockouts cards should work in the same way as Road to the Final upgrades of FIFAs past, if EA sticks to their plans.

That means these Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League players should upgrade automatically based on a team’s performance in both leagues. Each player starts with a base card, and this gets upgraded as the event goes along ⁠— depending on how far they progress.

RTTF cards upgraded at these breakpoints:

Qualify for: Knockout stage (+1 to +3) Round of 16 (+1 to +3) Quarter-Finals (+1 to +2) Semi-Finals (+1) Final (+1)

Europa / Champions League winner (+1)

Dexerto will update this once EA confirms how RTTK cards upgrade.

Our Road to the Knockouts predictions

The new European promo in FIFA 22 could have any number of thousands of players competing across the three continental competitions, so that makes predictions hard. That said, EA SPORTS are fairly predictable in the special cards they pick, so we can make an educated guess on some players.

Here’s a dozen we think will be included:

Presnel Kimpembe ⁠— PSG

Dani Olmo ⁠— Red Bull

Frenkie de Jong ⁠— Barcelona

Trent Alexander Arnold ⁠— Liverpool

Mason Mount ⁠— Chelsea

Jude Bellingham ⁠— Dortmund

Ruben Dias ⁠— Manchester City

Karl Toko Ekambi ⁠— Lyon

Marcos Llorente ⁠— Atlético Madrid

Jadon Sancho ⁠— Manchester United

Gelson Martins ⁠— Monaco

Jamie Vardy ⁠— Leicester City

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 22’s new Road to the Knockout promo. Remember, this will include rare cards from the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference competition, so it will be a cracker.

We’ll keep you updated on all the latest developments right here.