How to complete Karim Benzema Flashback FIFA 22 SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has dropped a FIFA 22 Flashback SBC card for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as part of the Black Friday festivities. We’ve got all the details right here, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

FIFA 22’s Black Friday promotion is now live. There is plenty of new content up for grabs, including SBCs and Objective challenges for the likes of Troy Deeney, Ridle Baku, and of course, Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema’s Flashback SBC card is arguably the most impressive one in the bunch. It celebrates his debut season with Real Madrid in LaLiga 2009-10 as the Frenchman started making a name for himself at Los Blancos.

If you want to pick up the star’s throwback card, we’ve got all the details right here including the cheapest SBC cost and solutions.

FIFA 22 Karim Benzema Flashback SBC stats

Although Benzema’s 86 rated Flashback SBC card is a downgrade on his base 89 rating card, it packs insane upgrades in the right places.

For example, his Pace (89) and Dribbling (90) are higher. It also has a high attacking work rate, making it a better fit for players with aggressive playstyles — and goes well with that big Pace and Dribbling upgrade.

How to complete Karim Benzema FIFA 22 Flashback SBC

Real Madrid

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Rare Players: Min 1

Rare Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Small Gold Players Pack

Solution

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Karim Benzema FIFA 22 Flashback SBC cost

As always, you’ll need to invest some FUT Coins to complete the requirements for the Karim Benzema FIFA 22 Flashback SBC.

The good news, though, is that it will only set you back around 88,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 99,000 on Xbox, and 83,000 on PC.

However, it’s only available until December 3. So, if you’re keen to add him to your squad, you better act fast!