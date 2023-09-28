EA FC 24 Road to the Knockouts: Start date, leaks, more

European competitions have already started, meaning it is time for the Road to the Knockouts promo in EA FC 24. Here is everything you need to know about the annual event.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition owners got a seven-day head start in Ultimate Team starting on September 22. The exclusive Nike Mad Ready promo gave those players all the rewards they needed to assemble strong teams. However, that early access period is over, and the floodgates open soon for the rest of the game’s player base.

Article continues after ad

It will take some time for the Standard Edition owners to catch up, but the RTTK promo will help add great players to starting 11s immediately. Without further ado, let’s look at what’s coming in the fan-favorite event this year.

Article continues after ad

EA SPORTS Erling Haaland is expected to receive an RTTK promo card.

EA FC 24 RTTK explained

Road to the Knockouts is a live promo with dynamic player items that receive upgrades based on their teams’ performance in the Group Stages of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

Article continues after ad

In FIFA 23, cards received one upgrade if their team got two wins from the remaining Group Stage game and a second upgrade if their team qualified for the Knockout Stages.

We expect EA FC 24 to use the same format for upgrades, but we won’t know for sure until the promo starts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

RTTK start date

RTTK starts in EA FC 24 on September 29 at 1 pm EST, 10 am PST, 6 pm GMT. EA did not reveal when the event will end or specify the number of promo teams involved.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

EA FC 24 RTTK confirmed players and leaks

The official Champions League X account confirmed the first three RTTK players: Red Bull Lepizig’s Lois Openda, Union Berlin’s Leonardo Bonucci, and RC Lens’ Deiver Machado.

Fut Sheriff and Fut Scoreboard leaked a few other RTTK players fans can expect. It’s important to take all leaks with a pinch of salt until the official team is revealed.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Rodrigo De Paul (Atheltico Madrid)

Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) (Objective)

Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP)

That’s everything we know about RTTK, so far. We will provide an update when the official team is revealed.