EA FC 24 RTTK tracker: Haaland, Saka, Luis Diaz, more

Haaland is one of the fastest players in EA FC 24, but he’s nowhere near the top of this year’s list.

EA FC 24 Road to the Knockouts cards are eligible for two potential upgrades. Here is everything you need to know about the status of every RTTK card in each UEFA competition.

European football competitions are underway, and the scriptwriters couldn’t have written a better story up to this point. On October 4, Lens shocked Arsenal in France, and Manchester United fell to the bottom of A after a shocking defeat to Galatasaray at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, PSG, Newcastle, Milan, and Dortmund battle it out in the proverbial Champions League group of death, and Real Madrid continues its completion dominance. And then in lower European competitions, West Ham look to win back-to-back European titles while Liverpool learn how to navigate uncharted waters.

Lastly, EA FC 24 players will have to keep an eye on the Women’s Champions League for the first time, with women footballers entering the fold. Let’s jump right into which players are set to receive an upgrade.

EA FC 24 RTTK explained

Road to the Knockouts is a live promo with dynamic player items that receive upgrades based on their teams’ performance in the Group Stages of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League.

Cards received one upgrade if their team got two wins from the remaining Group Stage game and a second upgrade if their team qualified for the Knockout Stages.

UEFA Champions League RTTK upgrades in EA FC 24

The first set of eligible Champions League matches occur on October 3 and 4.

Player Name Base Rating Win 2 of 3 matches Knockout Stage Qualification Upgrade Rating Erling Haaland 92 – – – Bruno Fernandes 90 – – – Victor Osimhen 90 – – – Bukayo Saka 89 – – – Bruno Guimaraes 88 – – – Leonardo Bonucci 88 – – – Dries Mertens 87 – – – Rodrigo De Paul 86 – – – Konrad Laimer 85 – – – Andre Silva 85 – – – Lois Openda 85 – – – Pierre Kalulu 85 – – – Giovanni Reyna 84 – – – Mats Wieffer 84 – – – Deiver Machado 83 – – –

UEFA Women’s Champions League RTTK upgrades in EA FC 24

The second round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League takes place on Tuesday, October 10, and Wednesday, October 11. UWCL players are eligible for an additional upgrade if their team reaches the group stage.

Player Name Base Rating Group Stage Qualification Win 2 of 3 matches Knockout Stage Qualification Upgrade Rating Svenja Huth 87 – – – –

UEFA Europa League RTTK upgrades in EA FC 24

The next set of UEFA Europa League group stage matches will take place on Thursday, October 5.

Player Name Base Rating Win 2 of 3 matches Knockout Stage Qualification Upgrade Rating Luis Diaz 87 – – – Francis Coquelin 85 – – – Mohammed Kudus 84 – – – Kiliann Sildillia 83 – – –

UEFA Europa Conference League RTTK upgrades in EA FC 24

The next set of UEFA Europa Conference League group stage matches will occur on Thursday, October 5.

Player Name Base Rating Win 2 of 3 matches Knockout Stage Qualification Upgrade Rating Edin Dzeko 88 – – – Dodo 84 – – –

