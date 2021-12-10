How to complete FIFA 22 Pulisic Versus SBC: Which should you pick?

EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Player Pick SBC for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic as part of the FUT Versus promo. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

The new FUT Versus Promo kicked off on Friday, December 10, and with it EA released a Player Pick SBC for American player Christian Pulisic.

This Squad Building Challenge gives us the chance to pick between two different versions, Fire or Ice, of an 87 OVR player item. One has a boost to Passing, and the other has gets a boost in Shooting.

Which one should you pick up? We’ll get to that, but first let’s take a look at the full stats for both versions, and how to complete this SBC.

FIFA 22 Pulisic Versus SBC – Player Pick Stats comparison

Fire Pulisic in-game stats

Ice Pulisic in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Pulisic SBC

Requirements

There are three sets of squad-building challenges you’ll have to complete to pick up whichever version of Pulisic’s Versus card you want: Tactical Emulation, Premier League, and Top Form.

The full requirements are down below, along with a cheap solution for each as well.

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Which Pulisic should you pick — Fire or Ice?

Looking at the stats of each card, we have to say the Fire version — that increases Shooting stats — is more worth it than the version that increases Passing. The Fire version still gives a nice boost to Passing as well, but it is more of an offensive threat overall.

FIFA 22 Pulisic FUT Versus SBC cost

The total cost of this SBC should come out to about 128,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 139,000 on Xbox, and 132,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN solutions.

If you decide you want to unlock either of Pulisic’s new Versus cards in FIFA 22, the SBC will be available until December 17.