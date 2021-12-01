FIFA 22 FUT Champions Upgrades: Best players and how to get

FUT Champions Upgrades have landed in FIFA 22, giving players to trade in some of their unwanted red picks for bigger and better cards. If you’re wondering if it’s worth taking the plunge, we’ve got the best player you can earn from each SBC right here.

FUT Champions is the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode where the best rewards are on offer. From high-value packs to Player Picks from the latest Team of the Week, Champs is the main mode for serious players.

But despite each TOTW being loaded with superstars, your FUT Champs picks don’t always go according to plan. If you’ve played most weekends, there’s a good chance your club is overflowing with useless red cards that will never challenge your first team.

Luckily, FUT Champions Upgrades are here to give you the chance to swap your disappointing picks for something more useable. Here’s how to complete both SBCs, and the best players you can get from each one.

How to complete FIFA 22 FUT Champions Upgrades

EA have dropped two different kinds of SBCs to complete – FUT Champions Upgrade and FUT Champions Premium Upgrade. Both simply require you to submit a certain number of FC players to get a single, higher-rated card in return.

We’ve listed the requirements and rewards for both below:

FUT Champions Upgrade

FUT Champs players: Exactly 5

Players in the squad: Exactly 5

Reward: FUT Champions player rated 83-86

FUT Champions Premium Upgrade

FUT Champs players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Min. 81

Team Chemistry: Min. 20

Players in the squad: Exactly 11

Reward: 1 of 3 FUT Champions players rated 86+

Both of these SBCs are now live until the end of the year and can be done multiple times. So, be sure to rinse and repeat throughout the season to improve your squad.

FUT Champions Upgrade best players

While this is the lesser of the two SBCs, giving out players between 83 and 86-rated, that’s not to say it isn’t worth doing. In fact, there are still plenty of overpowered cards that could pop out and change your team.

If you’re not someone who plays FUT Champs every week, or you’ve been particularly unlucky with your picks so far, this could be the better of two for you to complete.

At the time of writing, there are 77 different cards covered by the rating range. We’ve picked out the 20 best cards available from this SBC that are useable in-game.

Nicolo Barella (86) – CM – Inter Milan

Gabriel Jesus (86)- RW – Manchester City

Phil Foden (86) – LW – Manchester City

Theo Hernandez (86) – LWB – AC Milan

Serge Gnabry (86) – RM – Bayern Munich

Roberto Firminho (86) – CF – Liverpool

David Alaba (86) – CB – Real Madrid

Yannick Carrasco (86) – LM – Atletico Madrid

Christopher Nkunku (86) – ST – RB Leipzig

Vinicius Junior (85) – LW – Real Madrid

Ivan Toney (84) – ST – Brentford

Dayot Upamecano (84) – CB – Bayern Munich

Jonathan David (84) – ST – Lille

Raphinha (84) – RM – Leeds United

Hirving Lozano (84) – LW – Napoli

Tanguy Ndombele (84) – CAM – Spurs

James Tavernier (84) – RB – Rangers

Jonathan Clauss (84) – RWB – RC Lens

Vinicius Junior (83) – LW – Real Madrid

Victor Osimhen (83) – ST – Napoli

FUT Champions Premium Upgrade best players

The Premium Upgrade gives out any TOTW player rated 86 or higher. With no rating limit and the choice of three players each time, some of the game’s best cards could easily come out of this SBC.

All of the 86s we listed previously could still show up here, so we’ve put together the best of the rest that you should be hoping for:

Lionel Messi (94) – RW – PSG

Neymar Jr (92) – LW – PSG

Kylian Mbappe (92) – ST – PSG

Mohammed Salah (91) – RW – Liverpool

Harry Kane (91) – ST – Spurs

N’golo Kante (91) – CM – Chelsea

Joshua Kimmich (90) – CDM – Bayern Munich

Heung Min Son (90) – LM – Spurs

Sadio Mane (90) – CAM – Liverpool

Marquinhos (88) – CB – PSG

Leon Goretzka (88) – CM – Bayern Munich

Joao Cancelo (87) – LB – Bayern Munich

There you have it, that was how to complete both FUT Champions Upgrades and the best players you can get from both. For more helpful FIFA 22 hints and tips, check out some more of our guides:

