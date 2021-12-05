How to complete Pique & Süle FIFA 22 Showdown SBC: solution & cost

In the lead-up to the UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich on December 8, EA SPORTS released a FIFA 22 Showdown SBC for Gerard Pique and Niklas Süle. Here are all the details.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are currently sitting in the top two spots of Group E in the UEFA Champions League. They’re set to square off in the last match of the group stage, and it could have dire consequences for the Blaugrana.

Bayern Munich has amassed a comfortable 15 points. They’ve already qualified for the knockout stage. However, Barcelona only has 7 points and, depending on other results, could face elimination if they lose.

To spice things up even more, EA SPORTS released a FIFA 22 Showdown SBC for Gerard Pique and Niklas Süle.

Not only can players add these stacked defenders to their FIFA Ultimate Team, but the one on the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. Let’s take a look at all the details.

FIFA 22 Pique & Süle Showdown SBC stats

FIFA 22 Pique Showdown SBC stats

Gerard Pique’s 88 OVR Showdown SBC card is better than his 84 OVR base card in every way. Not only does it have +22 pace and +10 dribbling, which were his weakest stats, but it also has +9 physicality and + defense, adding to his strengths.

FIFA 22 Süle Showdown SBC stats

Likewise, Niklas Süle’s Showdown SBC card is fantastic compared to his 82 OVR base card. It has +17 pace, +14 dribbling, +5 physicality, and +4 defending, rounding it off t a solid 88 OVR.

FIFA 22 Pique Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Pique Showdown SBC cost

If you want to complete the two requirements needed to unlock Pique’s Showdown SBC card, it will set you back around 142,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 144,000 FUT Coins on Xbox, and 147,000 FUT Coins on PC Origin.

FIFA 22 Süle Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

FIFA 22 Süle Showdown SBC cost

If you want to complete the two requirements needed to unlock Süle’s Showdown SBC card, it will set you back around 141,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 145,000 FUT Coins on Xbox, and 148,000 FUT Coins on PC Origin.

The FIFA 22 Pique and Süle Showdown SBC is available until the clash between Barcelona and Bayern kicks off on December 8. So, you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out.