How to complete FIFA 22 Lukas Nmecha TOTGS SBC: solution and cost

EA SPORTS have released a new FIFA 22 TOTGS SBC for Wolfsburg’s pacey striker, Lukas Nmecha, to celebrate his goal against RB Salzburg in the UCL group stages. Here are all the details.

FIFA 22’s Team of the Group Stage promotion is in full-flight. As the name suggests, it celebrates the best performers from the Group Stage of a specific competition, and in this case, the UEFA Champions League.

Lukas Nmecha has had some stellar performances for Wolfsburg in the Group Stage so far. The odds are stacked against his team. However, his heroics has earned him a much-improved FIFA 22 TOTGS SBC card.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at what makes it great and how to complete the requirements.

FIFA 22 Lukas Nmecha TOTGS SBC stats

Lukas Nmecha’s TOTGS SBC card is a different beast compared to his 74 OVR silver base card.

The biggest improvements are +15 shooting, +13 dribbling, and +10 passing. It also has +9 physicality and +8 pace, which is handy.

FIFA 22 Lukas Nmecha TOTGS SBC requirements & solutions

Germany

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Lukas Nmecha TOTGS SBC cost

Lukas Nmecha’s TOTGS SBC card comes in at a reasonable price of 131,000 to 140,000 FUT Coins depending on the platform.

It’s a steal considering he has desirable stats for a striker. However, if you want to snap it up, you better act fast. It’s only available until December 12.