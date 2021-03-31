FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Team 2 predictions: Messi, Coman, Werner - Dexerto

EA SPORTS are not far away from releasing FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Team 2 in Ultimate Team. After taking inspiration from previous games for their SBC content during the promo, even more throwbacks should be on the menu.

Following the rollout of Team 1, which included a number of meta players like Ferland Mendy and Jamie Vardy, there’s no doubt that the same theme will carry over for Team 2.

Already, we have seen additional Squad Building Challenges released for Mesut Ozil, Lucas Podolski, Eliaqium Mangala, Rodrigo Palacio and Arturo Vidal – so the second batch of promo cards will likely be pace-filled, with a few nostalgia upgrades to unlock alongside it.

With FUT Birthday Team 2 landing on April 2, let’s run through some predictions from a YouTuber and some of our own too. We’ll leave you to decide which one is more accurate.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday Team 2 predictions

EA SPORTS have, so far at least, been celebrating the birthday of FIFA’s most popular game mode in style.

We’ve had a number of really strong SBCs and Objectives players to unlock, which will be a relief for the community who had initially thought the promo had been forgotten about this year – releasing late.

However, now that we know Skill Move and Weak Foot upgrades are included once again, we can start making some solid predictions. YouTuber KieranSFF has picked his in the video above, and our own picks can be found in the list below.

Our own FUT Birthday Team 2 predictions

RB: Alessandro Florenzi 84 → 87 (PSG)

→ (PSG) CAM: Adel Taarabt 77 → 84 (Benfica)

→ (Benfica) CM: Denis Zakaria 82 → 87 (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

→ (Borussia Mönchengladbach) GK: Péter Gulácsi 86 → 89 (RB Leipzig)

→ (RB Leipzig) RW: Lionel Messi 94 → 96 (Barcelona)

→ (Barcelona) RB: Ricardo Pereira 85 → 87 (Leicester City)

→ (Leicester City) CM: Federico Valverde 85→88 (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) ST: Timo Werner 86 →89 (Chelsea)

(Chelsea) LW: Kingsley Coman 84→87 (Bayern Munich)

(Bayern Munich) CB: Matthijs de Ligt 85 →88 (Juventus)

(Juventus) CB: David Luiz 80→86 (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) ST: Erling Haaland 89→93 (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) ST: Memphis Depay 88→92 (Lyon)

That rounds off our list of FUT Birthday Team 2 predictions – but who do you think will be included? Let us know on Twitter, by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK or @FutWatch. For more information about Team 2, check out our guide, which includes leaked SBCs and the start time.