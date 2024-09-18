Top 100 best funny team names for EA FC 25 Clubs & Ultimate Team

Top 100 best funny team names for EA FC 25 Clubs & Ultimate TeamEA
EA FC 25 players starting a new Club or Ultimate Team always look for one of the best team names, either to make people laugh – or just themselves. Here, we’ve shortlisted 100 funny names you could try this year.
We’ve all been there where you load into a game of Ultimate Team or Pro Clubs and the name throws you off. This year, in EA FC 25, it will be no different.
Whether you’re looking for a cheeky play on words or something outright cringe, our list will have something for you.
Best team names for EA FC 25
A few of these are originals we have used before in previous seasons, and others have been generated with some help from ChatGPT – who seemed to absolutely love a pun, it has to be said. Not bad for a bot!
- Class on Grass
- Alisson Wonderland
- Cech Your Hard Drive
- Kanu Believe It
- Real SoSoBad
- Game of Throw-Ins
- Crouch Potato
- Victorious Secret
- Ctrl Alt De Laet
- No Kane No Gain
- Back of the Neto
- Pique Blinders
- Mané on Fire
- Deeney in a Bottle
- Giroud Awakening
- Flying Without Ings
- Ayew Serious?
- Net Six and Chill
- Neville Wears Prada
- Kroos Control
- Panic at the Isco
- Rice Rice Baby
- Obi-Wan Iwobi
- Tea & Busquets
- Batshuayi Crazy
- Kiss My Pass
- Let’s Get Messi
- Show Me the Mané
- Hakuna Mateta
- Blame it on the VAR
- Sterling Silver
- The Vardy Boys
- Messi Business
- Kepa Clean Sheet
- Murder on Zidane’s Floor
- Knockaert Blow
- N’Golo Locos
- Willian Dollar Baby
- Klopp Goes the Weasel
- Haaland Security
- Shakhtar Senseless
- Who Ate All Depays?
- Schürrle You Can’t Be Serious
- Klopp This Way
- You Kante Be Serious
- AC Me Rollin’
- Ruddy Hell
- Sons of Pitches
- Merteslacker
- Get the Klopp Outta Here
- Call Me Maybé
- Neuer Gonna Give You Up
- Barkley’s Nutmeg Stand
- Baines on Toast
- Lads on Toure
- Top of the Klopps
- Giroud Sandstorm
- Tikka Mo Salah
- Stirling Effort
- Firmino Cheese
- Kante Touch This
- Obafemi Martians
- Iniesta la Vista
- Diego Costa Coffee
- Lovren an Elevator
- Boom Xhakalaka
- Sarri Not Sarri
- Balotelli-Tubbies
- Game of Stones
- The Cesc Pistols
- Makelele and the Funky Bunch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels
- Ctrl Alt Defeat
- Oxlade-Chamberlain of Secrets
- Silence of the Lahms
- The Kouyaté Kid
- Run the Kewells
- Absolutely Fabregas
- The Neville Wears Prada
- Obi One Kenobi Nil
- Luke KyleWalker
- What the Ekotto
- Lingardium Leviosa
- Inglorious Bas Dost
- Right In the Feghoulis
- Blood Sweat and Beers
- Lahmageddon
- Xhaka Khan
- Krul and the Gang
- De Roon the World
- Dzeko and the Bunnymen
- Three Little Birds
- Sherlock Mahrez
- Let’s Get Fizzical
- Pepe Pig
- Captain Cook
- Klopp ‘Til You Drop
Once you’ve picked your name in Ultimate Team, you’ll need to pick a starter pack. Here’s the best one to pick.
Our pick
Of the entire list above, we’re going to be using ‘Murder on Zidane’s Floor‘ for our Club this year on the news desk. If you read it in a bit of a French accent for a laugh, it might distract you from the fact our striker is probably going to miss sitters for the first few games.
Now, there’s plenty of options here for you to choose from. Some are undoubtedly cheesier than others, but as many Ultimate Team and Clubs players will know by now, that’s sort of the name of the game.
The next thing you’ll need to do on UT and Clubs is pick a stadium and there are many new grounds this year – so check out our complete guide to new licenses here, in case one catches your eye!