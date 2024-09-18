Top 100 best funny team names for EA FC 25 Clubs & Ultimate Team

EA FC 25 players starting a new Club or Ultimate Team always look for one of the best team names, either to make people laugh – or just themselves. Here, we’ve shortlisted 100 funny names you could try this year.

We’ve all been there where you load into a game of Ultimate Team or Pro Clubs and the name throws you off. This year, in EA FC 25, it will be no different.

Whether you’re looking for a cheeky play on words or something outright cringe, our list will have something for you.

Best team names for EA FC 25

A few of these are originals we have used before in previous seasons, and others have been generated with some help from ChatGPT – who seemed to absolutely love a pun, it has to be said. Not bad for a bot!

Class on Grass

Alisson Wonderland

Cech Your Hard Drive

Kanu Believe It

Real SoSoBad

Lallanas in Pyjamas

Game of Throw-Ins

Crouch Potato

Victorious Secret

Ctrl Alt De Laet

No Kane No Gain

Back of the Neto

Pique Blinders

Mané on Fire

Deeney in a Bottle

Giroud Awakening

Flying Without Ings

Ayew Serious?

Net Six and Chill

Neville Wears Prada

Kroos Control

Panic at the Isco

Rice Rice Baby

Obi-Wan Iwobi

Tea & Busquets

Batshuayi Crazy

Kiss My Pass

Sons of Pitches

Let’s Get Messi

Show Me the Mané

Hakuna Mateta

Blame it on the VAR

Sterling Silver

The Vardy Boys

Messi Business

Kepa Clean Sheet

Murder on Zidane’s Floor

Knockaert Blow

N’Golo Locos

Willian Dollar Baby

Klopp Goes the Weasel

Haaland Security

Shakhtar Senseless

Who Ate All Depays?

Schürrle You Can’t Be Serious

Klopp This Way

You Kante Be Serious

AC Me Rollin’

Ruddy Hell

Merteslacker

Get the Klopp Outta Here

Call Me Maybé

Neuer Gonna Give You Up

Barkley’s Nutmeg Stand

Baines on Toast

Lads on Toure

Top of the Klopps

Giroud Sandstorm

Tikka Mo Salah

Stirling Effort

Firmino Cheese

Kante Touch This

Obafemi Martians

Iniesta la Vista

Diego Costa Coffee

Lovren an Elevator

Boom Xhakalaka

Sarri Not Sarri

Balotelli-Tubbies

Game of Stones

The Cesc Pistols

Makelele and the Funky Bunch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Skrtels

Ctrl Alt Defeat

Oxlade-Chamberlain of Secrets

Silence of the Lahms

The Kouyaté Kid

Run the Kewells

Absolutely Fabregas

Obi One Kenobi Nil

Luke KyleWalker

What the Ekotto

Lingardium Leviosa

Inglorious Bas Dost

Right In the Feghoulis

Blood Sweat and Beers

Lahmageddon

Xhaka Khan

Krul and the Gang

De Roon the World

Dzeko and the Bunnymen

Three Little Birds

Sherlock Mahrez

Let’s Get Fizzical

Pepe Pig

Captain Cook

Klopp ‘Til You Drop

Once you’ve picked your name in Ultimate Team, you’ll need to pick a starter pack. Here’s the best one to pick.

Our pick

EA Sports Zidane – an ICON in the game – gave us inspiration when picking our team name this year.

Of the entire list above, we’re going to be using ‘Murder on Zidane’s Floor‘ for our Club this year on the news desk. If you read it in a bit of a French accent for a laugh, it might distract you from the fact our striker is probably going to miss sitters for the first few games.

Now, there’s plenty of options here for you to choose from. Some are undoubtedly cheesier than others, but as many Ultimate Team and Clubs players will know by now, that’s sort of the name of the game.

The next thing you’ll need to do on UT and Clubs is pick a stadium and there are many new grounds this year – so check out our complete guide to new licenses here, in case one catches your eye!