How to complete FIFA 21 Vidal FUT Birthday SBC & Samba Stars Objectives - Dexerto

The FUT Birthday items just keep on coming, and the latest offerings include an SBC for Chilean Midfielder Arturo Vidal, and a set of Objectives for a trio of talented Brazilian players.
FIFA’s annual FUT Birthday promo celebrates the anniversary of the Ultimate Team game mode, and has already brought a slew of nice new cards for players to collect.
This latest SBC will reward you with an 89 OVR CM Vidal, who comes complete with 5-star Skill Moves, the same as the Silver Brazilian players available in Samba Stars. All the info on how to unlock these brand new cards is down below, beginning with the Objectives.
How to complete Samba Stars FUT Birthday Objectives
Samba Stars FUT Birthday in-game stats
Samba Stars FUT Birthday: Objectives & rewards
As far as Objectives go, this is a pretty attractive one, offering three powerful silver player cards that each have 5-star Skill Moves, all for just four different requirements.
Seeing as this challenge is for three Brazilian players, it’s no surprise then that for all of the requirements you’ll need a strong team loaded with players from the football-mad nation. The full list of Objectives can be found down below:
Goals Galore
- Score 12 goals using Brazilian players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad
- Reward: 100 XP
Passing Party
- Assist 6 goals using Brazilian players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad
- Reward: 100 XP
Brazilian Bash
- Play 10 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad
- Reward: 100 XP
Winning Wish
- Win 6 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad
- Reward: 100 XP
If you want to grab this talented trio don’t worry too much about running out of time, as you’ll have until the Objective expires on Monday, April 19 to get everything done.
How to complete Vidal FUT Birthday SBC
Vidal FUT Birthday SBC in-game stats
Vidal FUT Birthday SBC requirements
This SBC breaks from what we’ve seen with our featured FUT Birthday SBCs so far, with three different squads to put together instead of just two.
His time with Piemonte and in Serie A is the focus for the first two, and the final focuses on including an In Form player. The full requirements are listed down below:
Piemonte Calcio
- Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Serie A TIM
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Top Form
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
Vidal FUT Birthday SBC cost
Cost-wise, Vidal might have some nice looking stats, but they will definitely cost you. The Chilean’s SBC comes in at 510,000 to 603,000 FUT Coins to complete, depending on your platform of choice.
- Xbox: 510,000
- Playstation: 544,000
- Origin: 603,000
Vidal FUT Birthday SBC solutions
Below we’ve got some of the cheapest solutions gathered together to make your job even easier. As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete:
Piemonte Calcio solution
Serie A TIM solution
Top Form solution
If you’re wanting to grab Vidal and his 5-star Skill Moves for yourself, you’ll have until Wednesday, April 14 to get all of the requirements done.
For more information on the new Birthday promo in FIFA 21, be sure to check out our official hub right here and follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news and updates.