How to complete FIFA 21 Vidal FUT Birthday SBC & Samba Stars Objectives - Dexerto

The FUT Birthday items just keep on coming, and the latest offerings include an SBC for Chilean Midfielder Arturo Vidal, and a set of Objectives for a trio of talented Brazilian players.

FIFA’s annual FUT Birthday promo celebrates the anniversary of the Ultimate Team game mode, and has already brought a slew of nice new cards for players to collect.

This latest SBC will reward you with an 89 OVR CM Vidal, who comes complete with 5-star Skill Moves, the same as the Silver Brazilian players available in Samba Stars. All the info on how to unlock these brand new cards is down below, beginning with the Objectives.

How to complete Samba Stars FUT Birthday Objectives

Samba Stars FUT Birthday in-game stats

Samba Stars FUT Birthday: Objectives & rewards

As far as Objectives go, this is a pretty attractive one, offering three powerful silver player cards that each have 5-star Skill Moves, all for just four different requirements.

Seeing as this challenge is for three Brazilian players, it’s no surprise then that for all of the requirements you’ll need a strong team loaded with players from the football-mad nation. The full list of Objectives can be found down below:

Goals Galore

Score 12 goals using Brazilian players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad Reward: 100 XP



Passing Party

Assist 6 goals using Brazilian players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad Reward: 100 XP



Brazilian Bash

Play 10 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad Reward: 100 XP



Winning Wish

Win 6 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece, with min. 6 Brazilian players in your starting squad Reward: 100 XP



If you want to grab this talented trio don’t worry too much about running out of time, as you’ll have until the Objective expires on Monday, April 19 to get everything done.

How to complete Vidal FUT Birthday SBC

Vidal FUT Birthday SBC in-game stats

Vidal FUT Birthday SBC requirements

This SBC breaks from what we’ve seen with our featured FUT Birthday SBCs so far, with three different squads to put together instead of just two.

His time with Piemonte and in Serie A is the focus for the first two, and the final focuses on including an In Form player. The full requirements are listed down below:

Piemonte Calcio

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Vidal FUT Birthday SBC cost

Cost-wise, Vidal might have some nice looking stats, but they will definitely cost you. The Chilean’s SBC comes in at 510,000 to 603,000 FUT Coins to complete, depending on your platform of choice.

Xbox: 510,000

510,000 Playstation: 544,000

544,000 Origin: 603,000

Vidal FUT Birthday SBC solutions

Below we’ve got some of the cheapest solutions gathered together to make your job even easier. As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete:

Piemonte Calcio solution

Serie A TIM solution

Top Form solution

If you’re wanting to grab Vidal and his 5-star Skill Moves for yourself, you’ll have until Wednesday, April 14 to get all of the requirements done.

For more information on the new Birthday promo in FIFA 21, be sure to check out our official hub right here and follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news and updates.