How to complete FIFA 21 FUT Birthday SBC and Objectives: Podolski & Huntelaar - Dexerto

EA has released a new Lukas Podolski SBC and Objectives for Klaas-Jan Huntelaar as part of the annual Birthday promo in FIFA Ultimate Team, and we have everything you need to know to do them quickly.

FUT Birthday is the annual celebration of Ultimate Team’s inception and the party continues in FIFA 21 with an entire crop of brand new cards becoming available, and you can find out even more info on them at our official hub.

Through the brand new set of Birthday Objectives you’ll be able to unlock a highly decent 90 OVR Huntelaar card, and a brand new Squad Building Challenge gives you the opportunity to grab a 90-rated Lukas Podolski as well.

All the info on how to unlock both, untradeable cards is below, beginning with the Huntelaar Objectives.

Huntelaar Birthday Objectives requirements

The best part about Objectives is that if you have a squad or squads already up to the task, you can potentially knock then out for no cost whatsoever. Seeing as the reward here is a 90-OVR Huntelaar, its definitely worth consideration.

There are five different objectives to knock out before claiming the Dutch striker as your own, listed down below:

Passer Personified

Assist 4 goals with Through Balls using Forwards in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: 75+ rated rare player + 250 XP



Long Ranger

Score 2 Outside of the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: 75+ rated rare player + 250 XP



Goal Getter

Score 8 goals using Dutch players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: 75+ rated rare player + 250 XP



Wonderful Wins

Win 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: 75+ rated rare player + 250 XP



Steady Soccer

Score in 13 separate matches using Bundesliga players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece Reward: 75+ rated rare player + 250 XP

If you want to grab Huntelaar, don’t wait around as these Objectives will expire on Friday, April 2. Podolski Birthday SBC requirements There are only two sets of requirements to knock out here to grab another highly decent Striker card, which isn’t all that bad compared to other SBCs we’ve seen in the past. Read More: FIFA 21 FUT Birthday cards revealed with new SBC & Objectives One will focus on his time with Bayern Munich, while the other is focused on his German national team. The full requirements are listed down below: Bayern München Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Gold Players Pack National Duty Number of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack Podolski Birthday SBC cost Though there are only two sets of squads you’re required to build here, we must inform you that this SBC is by no means cheap. It doesn’t exactly break the bank, but at 227,000 to 276,000 FUT Coins to complete according to FUTBIN, it isn’t exactly a bargain either. PS4: 227,000

227,000 XBox: 228,000

228,000 Origin: 276,000 Podolski Birthday SBC solutions Below are some of the cheapest solutions to Podolski’s new Birthday SBC, and as always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete. Bayern München solution

National Duty solution