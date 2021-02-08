Logo
FIFA 21 FUT Birthday countdown: Release date, FUT cards & more

Published: 8/Feb/2021 13:23

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 FUT Birthday logo
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

It’s almost time for Ultimate Team to celebrate FIFA 21 FUT Birthday, and EA should have some nice content lined up. Here’s what we know about the promo.

Contents

Since first being released back in FIFA 09, Ultimate Team has gone from strength to strength. The formula stays the same, but new content and features make things fresh every year.

The constant new promos are always something to look forward to, and in FIFA 21, we’ve had some classics as well as some new ones.

The next big promo that we’re gearing up for is FUT Birthday, the annual celebration of Ultimate Team’s inception. So, here’s what we know about FIFA 21’s plans for the party.

EA SPORTS
FUT Birthday has been celebrated for the last few years in FIFA.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday start date

Unlike some other promos, EA can’t really just spring FUT Birthday onto us with a surprise loading screen. It’s a birthday after all, it’s the same date every year.

It’s just a case of when they want to celebrate the birthday – be it at the start of the promo or during it. Last year, it started a little later than planned, but football was on a temporary pause at that point.

This year, it should start on FUT’s actual birthday, March 19. That’s a Friday, and EA love a Friday start for big promos.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday cards & rewards

In previous years, EA have released boosted cards of some of the best players in the game. No one will be forgetting FIFA 20’s Nick Pope in a hurry.

It should be a similar story this year, too. We’ll get a team or two of players releasing, as well as special packs, and a nice new card design.

EA SPORTS
FIFA 20’s FUT Birthday celebration had some great cards.

FUT Birthday SBCs & Objectives in FIFA 21

On top of new cards, yes, we should get some new SBCs and Objectives to work on too. It’s just a case of wheter these are going to be daily releases or staggered.

Again, cards and packs should be locked to SBCs and Objectives, so if you like to do SBCs or play games solely for the challenges, there will be content for you.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday packs and leaks

Just like with Team of the Year and other major promos, lightning rounds and special packs should return in this years celebration.

Though, it’s unlikely that we’ll get any new pack types. They’ll likely just be the ones we’ve come to know and open each and every year. 

As we get closer and closer to FIFA 21’s FUT Birthday party, we’ll be updating this article with new info, so be sure to check back in with us.

Also, be sure to check our Twitter page – @UltimateTeamUK – where we’ll also provide updates on what to expect.

For more FIFA 21 guides and tips, check out our list below:

Union Berlin’s Loris Karius has his TOTY filled FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 8/Feb/2021 12:06

by Alex Garton
Loris Karius Ultimate Team
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

Union Berlin’s goalkeeper Loris Karius has had his Ultimate Team starting XI revealed and it’s packed with Team of the Year players.

With the FIFA 21 Team of the Year squad being revealed recently, it’s no surprise FIFA players everywhere are doing their best to pick up one of the winners.

The TOTY cards are some of the best-rated items on the game and can seriously step-up any lacking Ultimate Team squad. However, as they cost so much to buy, only the most dedicated and luckiest FIFA 21 players have the chance to use a number of them in one team.

Well, Union Berlin’s goalkeeper Loris Karius has five TOTY cards, two ICONS, and two Player Moments cards. So, for a professional footballer, it’s fair to say he’s got a pretty stacked starting XI.

FIFA 21 Stadium
EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 was released back in October of 2020.

Loris Karius’s Ultimate Team squad was posted to the FIFA subreddit after a player went up against him in an online match. From just a glance at Karius’ squad, you can tell he takes FIFA 21 extremely seriously.

With the likes of TOTY, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, and Davies in defense and TOTY Fernandes and Ronaldo up front, it’s fair to say Karius has got a squad any FIFA player would be proud of.

That’s not even counting the ICONS, Gullit and Girrancha, that make up his impressive midfield. Of course, he’s even rounded of his squad with his own 99 rated Pro Player card between the posts.

Loris Karius’ Ultimate Team

  • GK: Loris Karius (99)
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk (96)
  • CB: Jerome Boateng (90)
  • LB: Alphonso Davies (93)
  • RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (94)
  • CM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • LM: Marcus Rashford
  • RM: Garrincha (94)
  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes (97)
  • CAM: Paulo Dybala (91)
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (98)

Karius has one of the best Ultimate Team squads we’ve seen from a professional footballer so far. Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite top Erling Haaland’s full ICON starting XI just yet.

We’ll have to keep an eye on Karius’ team to see if he makes any upgrades in the upcoming months to his already stacked squad.