How to complete Ozil FUT Birthday SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

A new Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 21 for the FUT Birthday promo, and it’s for the one and only Mesut Ozil. Below you’ll find all the info you need to unlock his new card.

FUT Birthday is the yearly celebration of the Ultimate Team mode’s creation, and the anniversary promo has already brought a load of new cards to the game already. You can find out even more info on them all at our official hub.

The latest SBC available to come out during the ongoing promo is a very attractive 90 OVR Ozil card, complete with a five-star Weak Foot for the German. All the info on how to unlock this untradeable card is down below, beginning with the full stats and requirements.

How to complete Ozil FUT Birthday SBC

Ozil FUT Birthday in-game stats

Ozil FUT Birthday SBC requirements & rewards

The pattern for FUT Birthday SBCs seems to be set at this point, with just two different sets of requirements required to unlock this 90 OVR card, just like Palacio and Podolski’s SBCs earlier in the promo.

For Ozil the first squad is called Real Madrid, obviously focused on his time with the Spanish club. The other is National Duty based around the German national team. The full requirements for both are listed down below:

Real Madrid

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

National Duty

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Ozil FUT Birthday SBC cost

Only EA knows for sure, but for some reason Ozil’s FUT Birthday SBC is one of the cheapest we’ve seen so far for a top-rated player. Coming in at a total of 148,000 to 164,000 FUT Coins definitely makes him worth consideration.

Xbox: 148,000

148,000 PlayStation: 153,000

153,000 Origin: 164,000

Ozil FUT Birthday SBC solution

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each of the required squads that we could find. As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Real Madrid solution

National Duty solution

While the 32-year-old Ozil is still chugging right along for current club Fenerbahçe in Turkey’s domestic Super Lig, his FUT Birthday SBC will only be around until Sunday, April 4 — so be sure to plan accordingly.