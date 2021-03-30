How to complete Mangala FUT Birthday SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

A new Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 21 for the FUT Birthday promo, and it’s for French Back Eliaquim Mangala. Below you’ll find all the info you need to unlock his new card.
FUT Birthday is the yearly celebration of the Ultimate Team mode’s creation, and the anniversary promo has already brought a load of new cards to the game already. You can find out even more info on them all at our official hub.
The latest SBC is for a FIFA 13 version of Mangala, who currently plays on Valencia, and his 88 OVR card comes complete with a 5-star Weak Foot. All the info on how to unlock this untradeable card is down below, beginning with the full stats and requirements.
How to complete Mangala FUT Birthday SBC
Mangala FUT Birthday in-game stats
Mangala FUT Birthday SBC requirements & rewards
We’re back to two sets of requirements for Mangala’s SBC — FC Porto and Top Form — with the first focusing on his old club from back when he was in FIFA 13.
The full requirements for both are listed down below:
FC Porto
- Number of players from FC Porto: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Mangala FUT Birthday SBC cost & solution
Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be posting the overall cost and solutions to this SBC as soon as they become available. To make things easy like we always do, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
