How to complete Palacio FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

A brand new Squad Building Challenge is now live in FIFA 21 for the FUT Birthday promo, and it’s for none other than Bologna forward Rodrigo Palacio. Below you’ll find all the info you need to unlock his new card.

FUT Birthday is the annual celebration of Ultimate Team’s inception and the party continues in FIFA 21 with an entire crop of brand new cards becoming available, and you can find out even more info on them at our official hub.

With the anniversary celebration in full swing, the latest SBC available to unlock is a very nice-looking 88 OVR Palacio card, complete with five-star Skill Moves for the Argentine Striker. All the info on how to unlock this untradeable card is down below, beginning with the requirements.

How to complete Palacio FUT Birthday SBC

Palacio FUT Birthday in-game stats

Palacio FUT Birthday SBC requirements & rewards

Just like the Podolski SBC that came out a day before there are only two different squads you’ll be required to build in order to grab this 88 OVR Striker card for yourself.

One focuses on his time playing in the Italian domestic league Serie A, and the other is focused on his Argentine national team. The full requirements are listed down below:

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Palacio FUT Birthday SBC cost

Just two sets of requirements doesn’t seem too bad, but sadly Palacio’s SBC isn’t exactly a clearance rack item. It’s pretty much a middle-of-the-road price, at 183,000 to 232,000 FUT Coins according to FUTBIN, depending on your platform.

Xbox: 183,000

183,000 PlayStation: 204,000

204,000 Origin: 232,000

Palacio FUT Birthday SBC solutions

Below are the cheapest available solutions to Palacio’s FUT Birthday SBC we could find. To make things even easier, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Serie A TIM solution

Argentina solution

If you want to complete Palacio’s SBC and grab the striker for yourself, you’ll have until Saturday, April 3 to do so. Given that there are only two sets of objectives, time shouldn’t be an issue once you decide to go for it.

For more information on the new FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 21, be sure to check out our official hub right here and follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest news and updates.