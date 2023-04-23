Zendaya performs for the first time in 7 years with surprise Coachella appearance

Zendaya just made her return to the music industry with a Coachella performance no one was expecting.

Zendaya first got started as an actress on Disney Channel. Now, she currently stars as the lead character in the popular HBO original series Euphoria.

Even though she has pursued music in the past, Zendaya has seemed to be more focused on her acting career in recent years.

Yet, Zendaya just did a surprise performance at this year’s Coachella, and fans will never forget it.

Did Zendaya perform at the 2023 Coachella?

Popular music artist Labrinth brought out Zendaya as a surprise guest for his Week 2 Coachella performance.

This was surprising because the actress hadn’t performed on stage since appearing on the Lip Sync Battle show with her boyfriend Tom Holland. Their viral episode aired back in 2017, meaning that it’s been seven years since her last on-stage performance.

Zendaya and Labrinth performed two songs from the Euphoria soundtrack, ‘All for Us’ and ‘I’m Tired,’ which they collaborated on together for the show.

Both of their names have been trending on Twitter, with fans taking to social media to share their excited reactions.

After her surprising appearance, Zendaya took to Instagram to share how grateful she was for the experience.

She wrote, “Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again. And to the crowd tonight…wow…my heart is so full, I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away, I’m so grateful.”

Zendaya has not announced whether or not she is planning a return to music. To stay updated on all things entertainment and the latest celebrity news, make sure to check our page here.