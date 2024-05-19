Top five “most annoying” bosses in Elden Ring according to Kai Cenat

After finally beating Elden Ring following a 166-hour streaming marathon, Kai Cenat has shared on TikTok which bosses were the “most annoying.”

The Twitch stream saw Cenat tackle the notoriously difficult game head-on, dying a total of 1701 times before he was able to defeat Elden Beast and claim victory. He has gone on to state that no current game compares to the experience of playing Elden Ring, hailing it as “absolute cinema.”

Since viewers witnessed Cenat encounter the hundreds of bosses found in the game, he has now taken to TikTok to share which five he ‘hated’ most. Read on to find out who made Cenat’s list and why.

Article continues after ad

5. Godskin Duo

Godskin Duo is a dual boss fight that forces players to take down both a Godskin Apostle and a Godskin Noble simultaneously.

Found in Crumbling Farum Azula, these two need to be defeated to progress in Elden Ring, and like many before him, Cenat found the Godskin Duo “annoying.”

Article continues after ad

Dubbing them CaseOh and xQc, Cenat warned players going into the game with “no grind, no nothing, and a little bit of your level,” that Godskin Duo were “the most annoying people to goddamn face in this game.”

4. Fire Giant

A Legend Boss in Elden Ring, Fire Giant is found in the Mountaintops of the Giants and — just like Godskin Duo — isn’t an optional fight for those looking to finish the game.

Article continues after ad

Cenat confessed he hated Fire Giant “so much” and even considered not finishing the game out of frustration; “I damn near quit. Quit! Fighting this guy right here? Annoying.”

“I hate, I hate him. I really do,” he continued. And once again, Cenat isn’t the only one to dislike this particular boss battle.

A Reddit thread discussing Fire Giant saw one player share a near-identical sentiment to the streamer, writing, “I hate this ginger motherf***** so much.”

3. Mohg

Mohg, Lord of Blood is a Demigod Boss who wields bloodflame magic and can be found at the Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint.

Article continues after ad

While technically optional, Cenat proclaimed this fight was where “boys turn into men.”

Article continues after ad

“You’re telling me you’re [going to] take three of my flats automatically?” Cenat quizzed, stating he had to be “very smart with every move” to win despite facing “death after death after death.”

2. Maliketh

Taking second place, Maliketh, The Black Blade is a two-phase Legend Boss that starts as a fight against the Beast Clergyman at the end of Crumbling Farum Azula.

A necessary boss battle to complete, Maliketh is known as one of the most challenging bosses in the game. And that was certainly the case for Cenat too.

Staring at the camera with a sad and defeated expression, all the streamer said was, “I don’t even [got to] say too much. Oh my God.”

Article continues after ad

1. Malenia

Winning the number one spot at “most annoying,” Malenia is a two-phase Demigod Boss whose defeat is required to progress.

Article continues after ad

Located at the bottom of Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree, Malenia is considered one of the hardest bosses in Elden Ring and “maybe in the entire Souls series.” She was able to singlehandedly add 433 deaths to Cenat’s total count.

“That her right here!” Cenat called out as her picture appeared behind him in the TikTok. Before being cut off by his video’s runtime concluding, he shouted, “I hate her so much. I hate the way she look. I hate—”