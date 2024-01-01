What does ‘do it for the plot’ mean on TikTok?

While scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you might have encountered the phrase “do it for the plot” in some videos. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

TikTok is a popular social media platform known for its short, engaging videos, and for being a breeding ground for new phrases and viral trends.

The app is full of different slang terms and abbreviations that are seen frequently in comment sections, videos, hashtags, and more. However, if you’re out of the loop, some of these could be confusing.

“Do it for the plot” is one phrase that has been quite popular on the app recently. If you’re an avid TikTok user, you might have spotted it in video captions and comment sections. But what does it mean? Here’s everything to know.

‘Do it for the plot’ meaning on TikTok

The phrase “do it for the plot” is about making decisions that add excitement or drama to a person’s life, regardless of potential negative consequences.

TikToker Serena Kerrigan explained that when you “do it for the plot,” you’re viewing yourself as the main character in your life and doing the thing to move “the plot” forward, no matter what might happen. She believes the term is all about “doing things that make you happy, for the story.”

“This mindset changed my life and will change yours too. #doirfortheplot #plotgirlsummer #queenofconfidence #maincharacter,” Serena added in the caption of her video.

Throughout 2023, the phrase gained substantial traction on TikTok and other social media platforms. Many videos of people engaging in daring or scary activities “for the plot” have gone viral, inspiring users to boldly venture into uncharted and risky territories.

If there are other terms or phrases being used on TikTok that you are confused about, check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.