Musician goes viral after angry passerby threatens to have her arrested

A musician has gone viral on TikTok after her street performance resulted in an upset passerby threatening to have her arrested.

London-based Robyn Hearts, who goes by ‘robyn.hearts.harp‘ on TikTok, frequently takes to the streets to perform with her harp, sharing her music with the public and her online community alike.

However, the delicate music isn’t for everyone, with the occasional passerby taking issue with Robyn’s busking, dubbing the practice no different from “begging.”

Recently, Robyn went viral after a woman threatened to call the county council and have her arrested, with the harpist’s unbothered reaction and ability to keep playing music leaving viewers impressed.

Robyn was playing Careless Whisper, a contemporary pop song by George Michael, when the bystander approached.

After threatening to report her, the woman followed up by asking Robyn whether she had “permission.” Despite Robyn assuring that she had, the bystander was not convinced.

“I’ve never seen a beggar or anybody begging, asking people to put it on their card,” the woman insisted. Robyn explained she wasn’t begging, to which the woman retorted, “What are you doing then?”

“Playing music,” Robyn calmly responded, only to be questioned over who had “asked” her to and told that “if you weren’t begging, you would be playing music for free.”

“I am playing it for free technically,” Robyn explained, going on to insist the only money she made came from those who wanted to give gratuities. However, no matter what she said the bystander was not willing to budge.

“That is begging, don’t you know the difference? I’ll ask county council if you got permission. They’ll arrest you.”

In the end, Robyn simply laughed at the threat, the video of the interaction quickly garnering more than 12 million views as TikTok users came to the harpist’s defense; “Imagine being angry at HARP music of all things? Just a bitter ugly person…”

“I love the level of unbothered,” one person praised Robyn. Another wrote, “Busking is so hard, and people are impossible. I am so sorry. You play beautifully.”

This isn’t the first time Robyn has been accused of begging, a pinned video on her account showcasing another incident in which an angry bystander insisted busking and begging were “the same.”

She also isn’t the only busker to encounter issues while performing; a pianist previously went viral after his money was stolen and his keyboard thrown to the ground.

Nonetheless, Robyn shared that she wouldn’t let those unhappy with her music stop her from playing, revealing in the comments that she found “interactions like these so funny.”