TikToker claims Chrissy Teigen & John Legend “kicked” her out of photo booth

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have sparked backlash on social media after a TikTok user claimed that they kicked her and her friends out of a photo booth in a viral video.

The celebrity couple were attending the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Cafe in New York when they went to a photo booth.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, content creator Adelline (addiesassani) was seen posing for photos with her two friends in the booth. After a few snaps, Legend can be heard off-screen saying: “We’re gonna sneak in if you don’t mind,” before gesturing for the trio to leave.

The ‘All Of Me’ hitmaker and Teigen then step in and awkwardly wait behind them, as one of the women returns to send the pictures to herself.

At some point, Legend whispers something to his wife, who looks somewhat irritated and uncomfortable. “Oh my gosh,” the woman says towards the end, before the singer responds: “Hold on, hold on, hold on.”

Although Adelline has deleted the clip, it’s been reposted to Twitter/X, and gone viral with over 19.6 million views. Most commenters slammed the couple for allegedly shooing the trio out.

“This is what entitlement looks like,” one user wrote. “When people believe they’re better than the rest of us.. how rude,” another said. “Stick up for yourselves, ladies. Celebrities are no better than you,” a third added.

Others, however, defended the pair. “Those women looked pretty happy to move aside. Complaining later for clout, typical,” one person wrote. “Didn’t he politely ask to sneak in? Also… you could’ve said no if you were so bothered,” another shared.

At the time of writing, neither Chrissy Teigen or John Legend have addressed the criticism. However, the couple appeared unbothered as they attended JBL Fest 2024 the following night.