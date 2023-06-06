All the Love Island UK couples that are still together

As Love Island UK season 10 is finally here, we decided to take a look down memory lane of all the past seasons to see which couples are still together. Here’s everything we know about your favorite couples.

With millions of viewers each year, Love Island is arguably one of the most popular dating TV shows.

But with the 10th season just having started, it can be hard to keep track of the now hundreds of couples that have been made on the show throughout the years.

Article continues after ad

Whilst some couples have broken up almost immediately after heading back into the outside world, there are others who have gone the full distance. So far, there has even been four marriages and seven Love Island children being born.

But which couples are still together? Here’s everything we know.

Content

Series 2

Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey

Status: Married with two children

Cara and Nathan were the winners of the second ever season of Love Island in 2016.

After leaving the villa, the couple’s journey wasn’t exactly plain sailing as less than a year after meeting, they announced their split. They did however reunite just months later when they discovered Cara was pregnant with their first child – Freddie.

Article continues after ad

Cara and Nathan went on to marry in the summer of 2019 and welcomed their second baby – a daughter named Delilah – in July 2020.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Status: Married with a child

Also on the second season along with Cara and Nathan were Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen, who ended up in second place.

The couple moved in together within weeks after getting out of the Villa and Alex proposed during a romantic trip to New York in December after just five months of dating.

Article continues after ad

In September 2018, Olivia and Alex tied the knot in the first-ever Love Island wedding at Gosfield Hall in Essex. In June 2022, the loved-up couple announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy named Abel.

Series 3

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Status: Married with two children

Camilla and Jamie appear to be one of Love Island fan’s favorite love stories of all time.

Camilla, who worked as an explosive ordnance disposal employee before going on the reality TV dating show, didn’t have much luck with love in the Villa prior to Calvin Klein model Jamie’s arrival. The couple quickly hit it off and ended up in second place.

Article continues after ad

Since leaving the villa in 2018, the couple have gone on to have two daughters, Nell and Nora, as well as tying the knot in September 2021.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever

Status: Married with two children

Jess and Dom first got to know each other in the villa, but didn’t get together until they’d both been dumped from the show. They both left separately and early on in the series.

However, The pair announced their engagement after three months of dating and married in a romantic ceremony on the Greek Island of Mykonos in October 2018.

Article continues after ad

The couple now have two sons and are currently in the midst of renovating their dream home in Devon, England.

Series 5

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Status: Living together with a baby

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met on series five of Love Island in 2019, finishing in second place. They went on to make their relationships official a few weeks after their first villa date and moved in together in Manchester a month after landing back in the UK.

In September 2022, Molly-Mae and Tommy surprised fans with a joint Instagram post revealing they were expecting their first baby. In January 2023, the couple announced the birth of their beautiful baby girl Bambi. The family now live together in their Cheshire mansion with their two cats, Eggy and Bread.

Article continues after ad

Series 6

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed

Status: Living together

Nas and Eva met on the first winter series back in 2020 after Eva was amongst the Casa Amor girls line-up to join the Villa.

After leaving the show, the couple continued their romance and ended up making their relationship official. Three years on the pair are still going strong and now live together.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones

Status: Living together

Just like Eva and Nas, Molly and Callum met on the first ever winter series of the show after Molly entered during Casa Amor.

Article continues after ad

Two weeks after they met, the couple were dumped from the Villa but have since remained together on the outside.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The pair now live together in a four-bedroom house in Manchester, England, with their two dogs.

Series 8

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

Status: Living together

The 2022 winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have also proven themselves to be another success as they are still going strong.

The couple had quite the rocky ride when they were on the show and even called it quits and coupled up with other Islanders a few times. But they now appear to be loved-up after moving into their London home together.

Article continues after ad

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Status: Living together

Another 2022 success story were finalists Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, who came in third place on the summer series.

Although the couple had a dramatic breakup during Casa Amor, which coined the now iconic saying “may the best heartbreaker win,” the pair found their way back to each other.

The couple have continued to progress their relationship outside the villa nad have now moved in together.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Status: Living together

Tasha and Andrew ended up in fourth place of the 2022 series of the the show, despite both of them deciding to recouple during Casa Amor.

Article continues after ad

However, the pair soon found their way back to each other as they made it to the finals. And since leaving the villa, the pair have only gone from strength to strength and are still together, with Andrew also showing his commitment by giving Tasha a promise ring.

Series 9

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan

Status: Still dating

Sanam and Kai are the most recent winners of Love Island as they won the Winter series in early 2023.

The pair became exclusive during their time on the ITV show, despite not initially being coupled up with each other as she came into the villa during Casa Amor.

Article continues after ad

They keep fans updated on their relationship as they often travel between Manchester and Bedfordshire to visit each other.

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins

Status: Still dating

Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins fell in love during the recent winter Love Island serie where they finished runners-up.

Since leaving the villa in March 2023, the couple have travelled back and forth between Manchester and Essex to see each other.

But Ron insisted their long-distance relationship will not last forever, as they’ve talked about their hopes to buy a home and move in together in the near future.

Article continues after ad

Jessie Wynter and Will Young

Status: Living together

Despite a few rocky moments, Jessie and Will became fan favorites due to their bubbly and matching personalities. They didn’t quite make it to the finals, however, but had to settle for fourth place.

Being from Australia, Jessie decided to go with Will back to his farm in Buckinghamshire after the show finished to spend more time with him.

The pair recently jetted off visiting Paris together before touching down in Australia earlier this month, as Jessie’s UK visa was running out. They often keep their fans involved as they documented their move to Australia.

Article continues after ad

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga

Status: Still dating

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga coupled on the ITV show’s 2023 Winter series on day one in the South African villa.

The pair had a number of ups and downs through out their time on the reality series especially when Tanya’s head was turned in Casa Amor for new boy Martin Akinola, but they soon found their way back to each other.

On the final day of the show, the pair made their relationship official before finishing in fourth place. They continue to keep fans in the loop of their relationship on social media, as they often travel between Tanya’s home in Manchester and Shaq’s home in London.