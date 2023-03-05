How to do the moon phase soulmate trend on TikTok

TikTok users are loving the moon phase soulmate trend, which involves matching up the moon phase from when you were born with your partner’s, to see how well they fit. Here’s how to try it yourself.

There are constantly new trends going viral on TikTok, including viral sounds that sweep the app, and quizzes that have thousands of people wanting to take them and share their results with their followers.

One trend that is seeing a resurgence on the app is the ‘moon phase soulmate’ trend. As the name suggests, it involves users layering an image of the moon phase from the day they were born with the moon phase from when their partner was born.

According to the trend, the better your moon phases fit together, the more likely it is that you are ‘soulmates.’

If you want to try it out for yourself, here’s what you need to know.

How to do the moon phase soulmate TikTok trend

To do the moon phase soulmate TikTok trend, just follows these steps:

Go to the moonphases website Enter your birthday, and tap the corresponding date on the calendar. Screenshot the moon phase above, and then crop it to your liking. Repeat the process, but this time enter your partner’s information. Crop the moon phase to the same size as the first. Make sure you have downloaded the CapCut app. Go on to TikTok, and find a video doing the soulmate trend using the CapCut template. Tap ‘CapCut Try this template,’ then ‘Use template in CapCut.’ In CapCut, tap ‘use template.’ From ‘Photos,’ select your two images of the moon, then ‘preview.’ From here, you can edit the text to change it to your and your partner’s birthdays. Click ‘Add sound in TikTok’ to export it

The trend is garnering thousands of views and likes on TikTok as more people participate in the trend.