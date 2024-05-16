MrBeast challenges T-Series CEO to boxing match as YouTube subscriber race heats up

YouTube icon MrBeast has levied a challenge toward the CEO of Indian music label T-Series, daring the mogul to face off with him in the boxing ring amid their ongoing subscriber battle.

MrBeast is hoping to take his fight against T-Series to the real world, if his May 16 post on X is anything to go by.

The influencer posted a side-by-side comparison of the subscribers on his channel versus T-Series’ YouTube channel, showing that the two are a mere 6.6 million subscribers apart.

“I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match,” he wrote. His post has already garnered over 10,000 likes and over 200K views as commenters pour in, eager to see YouTube’s most prominent creator join the influencer-boxing trend.

Bhushan Kumar Dua is the current managing director and chairman of T-Series, who took over the company after the death of his father, Gulshan Kumar, in 1997. Bhushan is also a music producer and film director known for titles like Tum Bin, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Patiala House.

Fans are on MrBeast’s side in this possible faceoff, especially after he posted photos of himself training with Logan Paul ahead of the latter’s match against MMA fighter Dillon Danis in 2023.

That’s not all; the YouTuber has been open about his fitness journey, shocking viewers with his jaw-dropping weight loss transformation prior to his training session with Logan.

MrBeast revealed that he’d been “lifting religiously” for ten months, getting down from 40% body fat to 20%.

Although he said he had more work to do, fans are convinced that if he were to face off against Bhushan in the ring, MrBeast would emerge the victor.

This boxing challenge comes amid MrBeast’s earnest subscriber war with T-Series in the hopes of becoming YouTube’s single most-subscribed channel.

This feud comes years after MrBeast famously campaigned for PewDiePie’s channel when he duked it out with T-Series in 2019. Although T-Series would go on to beat PewDiePie, MrBeast has since eclipsed every other creator on the platform — and now, only T-Series stands in his way.

