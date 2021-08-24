xQc explains why he’s worried about “odd” state of Twitch streaming right now

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel told fans he’s worried about the “odd” state of Twitch streaming right now, referring to an increase in break-ins and swatting on not only him but others like Amouranth.

Twitch streamers have been subject to more break-ins and swatting than ever before in 2021. Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa revealed her home was targeted by an arsonist, while xQc was forced to move out due to daily swattings.

Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren used these incidents to demonstrate the “terrifying” reality some streamers go through and the drastic measures they take to prevent them, including changing houses and even their names.

xQc shared more thoughts on the situation and explained why he thinks it’s the reason why streaming has gotten “really odd” lately.

“Streaming has just gotten really… I wouldn’t say it’s a sad reality, but it’s just very odd. It’s just gotten really odd,” he said.

“I don’t know what it is about right now, but a bunch of creators, if not all top creators, are all getting swatted and sh*t. Somebody tried to burn down Amouranth’s house. Somebody broke into my house. Like, what the f**k is happening?”

xQc declared that he doesn’t care what the reason behind the increase might be. It’s not important. Instead, he insists it shouldn’t be a thing. “People are just doing really weird sh*t. I don’t care about the why. It just shouldn’t be a thing,” he said.

xQc isn’t the only one to have that view. Other streamers like Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter have been harassed and stalked for years. They even moved out of their previous house as a result.

However, xQc is adamant that the problem seems to be more rampant now than ever before, and it’s taken a toll on him and many others.