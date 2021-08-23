xQc explains why he’s planning to increase Twitch donation costs on his channel

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel explained why he’s planning to increase Twitch donation costs on his channel, admitting he’s sick of receiving spammy text-to-speech messages, and this is the best option.

xQc often gets inundated with spammy text-to-speech messages whenever he streams. At times, it produces a good laugh and perhaps even a perfectly timed clip. But for the most part, he finds it annoying, especially when repeat offenders do it.

To stamp it out, he’s come up with a potential solution: increasing the minimum donation costs on his channel. He hasn’t done it yet, but he explained why he thinks it’s a good idea and how it will work moving forward.

“I think what I’m going to do is allow chat only to donate ten or fifteen bucks, and that’s it,” he said. “If nobody uses text-to-speech because the price is so high, that’s a good thing. [And if] people don’t donate, that’s a good thing [too].”

xQc has asked viewers to stop donating to him in the past and use that money to support other streamers who need it. So, increasing the minimum donation cost is in line with that view and kills two birds with one stone.

The main motive behind his decision, though, is to stop spammy messages. He thinks it will make people think twice before spamming text-to-speech messages because it’s going to be “f**king expensive as sh*t,” which will “filter the quality.”

It’s hard to imagine an xQc stream without continuously hearing the sound of text-to-speech messages being read. In a way, they’ve become an iconic part of his streams.

However, if he does end up increasing the minimum donation cost on his channel, there’s a good chance we’ll hear less of them, especially if he ends up increasing it to $15 – which is a hefty price to pay for a moment in the spotlight.