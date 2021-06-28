xQc reveals he had to move out after “daily” police swattings: “I was scared I was going to die”

Twitch star Felix xQc Lengyel revealed to viewers that his house in Texas had been swatted almost every day over the last few months. The popular streamer explained that he almost moved back to Canada due to fearing for his life.

During his June broadcast, xQc hit back at accusations that he was moving back to Canada for gambling after his DMs with Trainwrecks were accidentally leaked online a few days earlier.

The former Overwatch pro opened up to viewers and explained the real reason he wanted to go back home was due to being “genuinely scared” after being swatted by police almost daily.

xQc explains how swatting made him move out

In early June, xQc and Adept surprised viewers when they moved in with fellow streamer Sodapoppin. At the time, the couple explained that the move was only temporary due to “house renovations.” However, on June 28th Lengyel revealed that the real reason was due to him being the target of a dangerous harassment campaign.

“The main reason why I wanted to move back to Canada a month ago, we were getting raided by the police station at rates that absolutely made no f**king sense. Almost every day the police came to our house with the full squad. Because of f**king idiots. And I was genuinely scared that I was GOING to die,” the 25-year-old explained emotionally.

He then alluded to facing other situations that were even worse than the swatting. “It didn’t make sense to me, and I just got so scared I just wanted to go home. I just wanted to go back to Canada. And then some other stuff happened that was worse, WAY WORSE, and I was just like I want to get the f**k out of here,” he said.

While xQc didn’t elaborate further on what the “way worse” things were, he clarified that he was able to come up with a system that let him stream live without viewers knowing that police were raiding his home.

“The police here are very professional. After the first raid, they would give us a heads up, and they would clear the house. And I found a way to remain on stream and not say anything at all. And nobody ever noticed and the streams kept on going,” he said.

The streamer added that when he would look off-stream and mention food, it was often a signal to the police that everything was okay: “Any time I looked to my left and I was like “the food, yeah,” sometimes there were full f**king police squads in my house.”

The signs the streamer had been going through a serious situation in real life have been hinted at during past streams. In previous chat logs, Lengeyl had written, “Dealing with IRL s**t again, it’s piling up, I need more time sorry chat. Stop thinking that everything is easygoing man. Offstream has been a f**king NIGHTMARE. its a miracle I go live at all.”

Lengyel added that he didn’t want to be seen as a “victim” and that he initially didn’t speak up about the situation due to not wanting to validate those swatting him. However, the star felt that growing accusations that he was only moving back to Canada for gambling reasons “put his back against the wall.”

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether xQc still has plans to move back to Canada. However, the popular Twitch streamer has stated that he moved in with friends in Texas due to genuinely being “scared” for his life.