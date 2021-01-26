Logo
Valkyrae reveals how Twitter helped her with stalker who doxxed her

Published: 26/Jan/2021 14:39

by Connor Bennett
Valkyrae sat on a couch talking to a camera with a Twitter logo
YouTube: Valkyrae/Twitter

100 Thieves and YouTube star Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter finally explained how Twitter stepped in to help her after a “delusional stalker” decided to dox her address. 

Since switching to streaming on YouTube, Valkyrae has become one of the biggest streamers around – and even finished off 2020 as the most-watched female streamer around

She’s got a huge fanbase across all of social media, but as we’ve seen plenty of times before, the success comes at a cost as you get some unwanted characters trying to get their attention. 

In early 2021, she had to go private on Twitter because of a stalker bombarding her with messages. The streamer revealed that said stalker even doxxed her, revealing her address, and she had to get Twitter involved to help out. 

valkyrae streaming youtube
YouTube: Valkyrae
Valkyrae has become a huge name in the streaming world.

On January 13, Rae was able to unprivate her Twitter account after the social media platform had stepped in. She tweeted her thanks to Twitter, but that was it, she never really explained what happened. 

Though, during her January 25 stream, the streamer got into the situation a little more explaining how she was blocking new accounts from the stalker over and over until they tweeted out her address. “100 Thieves reached out to me, and said that they have direct connections with Twitter,” Rae said. 

“Twitter asked me for screenshots and stuff. I sent them screenshots of them posting my address, and they took care of it. They actually took care of it. And I haven’t heard of this person since. This person is gone. Either he died or the FBI got him.” 

The 100 Thieves content creator added that she was kind of “hoping” she’d see death threats from the stalker, rather than just the dox.

While that might sound confusing to some, Rae explained that if that was the case, she’d be able to get the FBI involved herself and have them deal with it. “It does cost a lot of money, but I’m willing to pay for it,” she said, laughing about it. 

Other female content creators have gone through similarly scary and unnerving situations, having to deal with stalkers both online and in real life, but Rae’s example shows people have their back.

PewDiePie faces backlash from VTuber community after revealing his avatar

Published: 26/Jan/2021 12:16

by Calum Patterson
PewDiePie Vtuber avatar
YouTube: PewDiePie

PewDiePie

The most popular individual YouTube creator, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, has jumped on the VTuber trend, replacing his real self with a digital avatar on screen. Although his fans mostly welcomed the change, it has sparked controversy with the VTuber ‘subculture’ at large.

What is VTubing?

Simply replace the ‘You’ in YouTube with ‘Virtual’ and you have VTube — virtual versions of real people. It’s a trend that grew enormously in popularity in 2020, both on YouTube on Twitch livestreaming, with big names like Pokimane creating their own avatars.

For the more dedicated, creators’ entire online presence is through a virtual avatar, with fans rarely, if ever, seeing the person behind it all. Returning to YouTube in January 2021 after a long break, PewDiePie announced that he would be dropping his facecam in favor of an avatar.

Pokimane stands beside her own digital anime avatar.
Instagram/Twitch: Pokimane
Pokimane’s VTUber avatar.

PewDiePie’s VTubing sparks controversy

Perhaps unexpected by PewDiePie, his decision has drawn ire from the VTube community. Some argue that PewDiePie starting VTubing will be negative for smaller VTuber creators, claiming that his audience is “edgy” and could be hateful towards others.

The overriding message on social media, as PewDiePie began trending on Twitter, was that his fanbase would be toxic, and not understand the nuances of VTuber culture.

However, others argued that this was unfair, and that there was little harm to come from PewDiePie’s VTuber attempts.

A Twitter account called ‘VTuber fan cringe’ (make of that what you will) called the backlash against PewDiePie “collective derangement.”

VTuberUprising trends

In an effort to quell the debate, Twitter account ‘VTuber Positivity’ started a hashtag to spread a more positive message.

“Please don’t use #VTuberUprising to incite hate against anyone or use it to call out Pewdiepie,” their message read. “What we did was big as it brings eyes towards our community, we are celebrating the new eyes towards us, not pewds.”

The hashtag ‘VTuberUprising‘ quickly began to spread across Twitter, and the platform described the trend as “Virtual streamers, also known as VTubers, have planned an online ‘uprising’ celebrating their community.”

Fans shared their favorite VTuber art and memes, and the positivity was mostly successful at overriding the controversy about PewDiePie’s latest video.

Whether Kjellberg plans to continue to use his avatar for all future videos or not remains to be seen. He may already have other plans for his next video.