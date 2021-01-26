Valkyrae reveals how Twitter helped her with stalker who doxxed her

100 Thieves and YouTube star Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter finally explained how Twitter stepped in to help her after a “delusional stalker” decided to dox her address.

Since switching to streaming on YouTube, Valkyrae has become one of the biggest streamers around – and even finished off 2020 as the most-watched female streamer around.

She’s got a huge fanbase across all of social media, but as we’ve seen plenty of times before, the success comes at a cost as you get some unwanted characters trying to get their attention.

In early 2021, she had to go private on Twitter because of a stalker bombarding her with messages. The streamer revealed that said stalker even doxxed her, revealing her address, and she had to get Twitter involved to help out.

On January 13, Rae was able to unprivate her Twitter account after the social media platform had stepped in. She tweeted her thanks to Twitter, but that was it, she never really explained what happened.

Though, during her January 25 stream, the streamer got into the situation a little more explaining how she was blocking new accounts from the stalker over and over until they tweeted out her address. “100 Thieves reached out to me, and said that they have direct connections with Twitter,” Rae said.

“Twitter asked me for screenshots and stuff. I sent them screenshots of them posting my address, and they took care of it. They actually took care of it. And I haven’t heard of this person since. This person is gone. Either he died or the FBI got him.”

The 100 Thieves content creator added that she was kind of “hoping” she’d see death threats from the stalker, rather than just the dox.

While that might sound confusing to some, Rae explained that if that was the case, she’d be able to get the FBI involved herself and have them deal with it. “It does cost a lot of money, but I’m willing to pay for it,” she said, laughing about it.

Other female content creators have gone through similarly scary and unnerving situations, having to deal with stalkers both online and in real life, but Rae’s example shows people have their back.