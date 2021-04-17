Valkyrae explains why she's moving out of Pokimane's house - Dexerto

Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is looking to move out of the house she shares with fellow streamers Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Janet ‘xChocoBars’ Rose, revealing the reasons why on a recent stream.

Valkyrae has been sharing a house with Pokimane, xChocoBars, and Starsmitten for almost a year now. They announced the move back in June 2020 and have been housemates ever since.

However, the lease is finally up, and they’ve all decided to move on for different reasons. For Valkyrae, the biggest reason is that she wanted to enjoy the freedom of living by herself again.

“My lease with the girls here is almost over,” she said.

“I have been looking for places. I think I’m going to try living by myself. It’s not official yet. But I’ve been thinking about it a lot, and I haven’t lived by myself since I worked at Gamestop.”

“I kind of like the idea of just going out into my living room with nothing on and my hair in a bun… It’d be kind of nice to just have full control over my environment.”

She assured fans there were no issues with her current housemates. They’re all still “besties” and “love each other.”

However, they’ve all got their “own plans” in mind and want to start a “new chapter.”

Valkyrae also mentioned the address had been “leaked by stalkers,” which played a big part in the decision.

The constant fear and uncertainty of knowing that was anxiety-inducing. So, they’ve wanted to move out ever since.

It’s bittersweet news for fans who loved the fact the besties were all housemates. However, all good things must come to an end, and Valkyrae is adamant that now is the right time to move on.