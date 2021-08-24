xQc roasts TimTheTatman for repeatedly dying while streaming Warzone

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel roasted Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar after watching him repeatedly die while streaming Call of Duty: Warzone on Twitch, claiming he’s dead more often than he’s alive.

xQc has been vocal about a lot of things lately, including why he’s planning to increase donation costs on his channel, why people claiming Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has fallen off are wrong, and how annoying it is to deal with “unreasonable” haters on social media.

However, he doesn’t like being serious all the time, and that’s why he poked a bit of fun at fellow star TimTheTatman after watching him die multiple times while playing Warzone on stream on August 23.

xQc couldn’t believe how often he was dead and roasted him into oblivion.

xQc explained that he was watching TimTheTatman stream Warzone the other day and couldn’t believe how often he was dying. “He actually played it for a total amount of maybe like twenty minutes over the course of six hours,” laughed xQc.

“He would drop in, die, and spectate the whole f**king game from start to finish. Then he would just sit there and comment. He would just sit there and watch the whole game. The whole game!”

xQc isn’t the only one to roast him. Many others, including Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm, and even the official Fall Guys Twitter account have all ripped into him from time to time.

However, Tim never seems phased about being the butt of the joke. He even embraces it, which is something his fans love about him, including multi-award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer, T-Pain.