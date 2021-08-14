Amouranth reveals her home was targeted in suspected arson attack

Twitch streamer (and general online celebrity) Amouranth’s property caught fire and local police suspect that she was the victim of an arson attack. She has now provided details of the situation while preaching caution to others.

As explained in a thread of tweets, there was a fire alongside Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa’s home on the evening of August 13, 2021. The flames did not spread, so the streamer and her pets are all safe and sound, but local law enforcement chief suspicion is that this was an attempted arson attack.

No stranger to dangerous behavior (like frequent swattings) caused by parasocial relationships, Amouranth worked quickly to involve the police and investigations are ongoing.

Yesterday, Late in the evening there was a fire along the side of my home originating from the area where my trashcan is kept. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but investigators strongly suspect arson. — Amouranth (@Amouranth) August 14, 2021

At the moment, all that is known for certain is that the fire originated from her home’s outdoor trashcan area. While evidence is examined, Amouranth has taken the time to maintain how cautious streamers should be.

