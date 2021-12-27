xQc explains why he now believes ‘cancel culture’ is a “good thing”

Despite criticizing ‘cancel culture’ in the past, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel explained why he now believes it’s a “good thing,” claiming it’s a means of holding people accountable for their actions when the legal system fails.

xQc is no stranger to being vocal about things, especially when it comes to ‘cancel culture’ – the practice of ostracizing public figures and companies after they have said or done something that is considered offensive.

In May 2021, he claimed ‘cancel culture’ isn’t “real” and said: “Isn’t that what you expect from humans? For them to learn from their mistakes? Just because you woke up in a woke culture doesn’t make you better than anyone else.”

Advertisement

He mentioned it again in July 2021 and slammed Twitch viewers for “canceling each other” and their favorite streamers.

But after watching a video of people discussing whether ‘cancel culture’ is a good thing, xQc revealed that his opinion has changed. He now believes ‘cancel culture’ it’s a good thing overall, and he explained why.

“The way it’s being used is: ‘This makes me upset. Therefore, it’s wrong, and therefore, they should not be allowed to talk anymore because I don’t agree with this,’” said xQc. “That’s how people use cancel culture. It’s why it’s bad.”

Advertisement

But then he flipped the switch. “You guys might say I’m wrong about this, but overall, cancel culture is a good thing. Sometimes, the legal system will fail. Sometimes, the legal system cannot operate on certain things.”

For that reason, he believes it’s “okay” to hold people accountable for their misdemeanors. But only when it’s warranted.

“It’s why sometimes it’s okay to hold somebody accountable and sh*t on them when they do dumb sh*t in public. That’s why canceling them is a good thing. The problem is that not a lot of people actually get canceled.”

Advertisement

xQc went on to say that he wishes Twitter wasn’t so “hypocritical” when it comes to canceling people on the platform.

It’s in line with what he’s said in the past about Twitter users having “unreasonable” standards and doing what he claims is more harm than good.

However, it doesn’t change the fact that he is now convinced that ‘cancel culture’ is ultimately a good thing.