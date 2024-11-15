xQc predicts Johnny Somali will get “life in jail” amid South Korea legal trouble

Streaming star xQc believes that controversial broadcaster Johnny Somali will get “life in jail” as he faces legal action for multiple offenses in South Korea.

Johnny Somali is known for his divisive antics abroad, which he streams on various platforms after being permanently banned on sites like Kick.

In fact, Somali faced legal consequences after trespassing on a construction site and disturbing a restaurant in Japan, receiving a ¥200,000 fine as punishment.

Now he’s kicking up trouble in South Korea, facing charges for obstruction of business after a chaotic stream in a 7-Eleven as well as being investigated on suspicion of drug use — an offense that comes with serious jail time in the country.

On top of that, he’s also facing possible charges after using AI to make it look like he was smooching Korean streaming bongbong, not to mention coming under scrutiny from the country’s parliament for kissing the Statue of Peace.

Fellow streamer xQc reacted to the news during a broadcast on November 14, where he expressed shock at Somali’s continued antics and predicted that he’ll likely spend a very long time in jail thanks to his behavior.

“Every time I see a story about this guy, it’s worse,” he said to his viewers. “Guy is gonna get 60,000 years in jail. Guy will get life in jail. Like, what the f*ck is even happening? People need to understand that these public nuisances f*ck everybody up.”

xQc went on to explain that streamers like Somali ruin things for influencers traveling abroad, preventing them from making entertaining content due to the negative sentiment around foreign creators.

“They see somebody streaming with a selfie stick, they think it’s some other bumf*cking moron,” he continued. “And they’re gonna be defensive and it’s gonna be a problem to do anything that’s fun or interactive, because everybody’s scared of that sh*t happening.”

xQc isn’t the only influencer to have expressed this sentiment. Other top creators, such as AbroadinJapan and PewDiePie, have also lashed out at Somali due to his antics.

“It is really frustrating, because for a lot of people, Japan is an escape from this bad behavior that’s done in public a lot of times,” PewDiePie said. “Japan is seen as more polite, and therefore, people want to protect that.”

Despite facing potential jail time, Somali says he’s confident that he’ll return to the US with a slap on the wrist, flexing his emergency passport in a live stream.