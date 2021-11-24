xQc explains how Twitter users who hate on streamers do more harm than good

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel explained how Twitter users who hate on Twitch streamers and try to hold them accountable do more harm than good because they often get it wrong.

xQc isn’t afraid to lash out at haters when he feels like they’re in the wrong.

He did it in August 2021 when he blasted Twitter users for being “unreasonable” and claimed they act like “perfect individuals who never make mistakes.”

Now, he’s done it again by maintaining that when they try to hold streamers accountable for various things, they often get it wrong.

xQc watched a video of Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom explaining how the LivestreamFail subreddit is good because it holds streamers accountable. He added his own thoughts and explained how Twitter is the “exact opposite” of that.

“You know what’s interesting about this? Twitter is always the exact opposite,” he said. “They hold people accountable for things that they didn’t do because they want to achieve this. Twitter wants to achieve this.

“They want to be like, ‘oh, let’s hold them accountable for what they did.’ But instead, they hold people accountable for what they didn’t do and celebrate people who did bad things. It’s just so weird, dude. It’s like a world upside down.”

It’s been a hot topic in recent months. Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys also shared her thoughts on the issue recently.

Poki claimed that ultra-loyal fans who rally the troops on social media are, for the most part, a positive force in the streaming community.

xQc seems to disagree, though, and he’s not alone. However, he has criticized other communities in the past, too.