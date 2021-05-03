xQc explains why he thinks cancel culture isn't real: "You can't cancel me" - Dexerto

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel hit out at cancel culture during his May 3 stream, and explained why he will “never” be cancelled. He encouraged streamers to stop reacting to those upset at their past amid the controversy surrounding Disguised Toast.

The streaming community was rocked in April when popular personalities such as Karl Jacobs and Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang faced backlash for comments ands jokes they had made in the past.

xQc reacted to the controversy and slammed those cancelling the Offline TV member. The Twitch content creator argued that fellow streamers should not apologize as cancel culture isn’t actually “real.”

xQc explains why he cannot be “cancelled”

Lengyel addressed Disguised Toast’s “cancellation” during his live broadcast, and explained why he would never write a lengthy apology for past content or actions. “Guys I’ve said this before, I will say it again. You’re never gonna have me do some stupid s**t like this” he said, pointing towards the OfflineTV member’s May 2 Twitlonger. “You’re not gonna manipulate me like a puppet. “Oh be this, or do that for me.”

The Canadian argued that online personalities are not actually being cancelled. “Because cancelling isn’t real. You’re not gonna f**king cancel me. Unless you de-platform me literally, or unless I can’t go live, and I can’t tweet, and I can’t post videos I’m not cancelled. You cannot cancel me. It’s just never gonna happen. So come at me b**ch, I don’t give a f**k.”

The 25-year old then urged fellow streamers and content creators to stop reacting to people upset with them. “I don’t know why people have to react to this. They don’t have to. Cancel culture isn’t even real. Nobody is getting cancelled. Not a single person has been cancelled in the past years. Yet everyone makes a billion tweets and videos and they all sit around “I apologize x, y, z, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 , 6. They don’t have to. You can’t get cancelled!”

(Topic starts at 00:56)

xQc also reacted to streamer Ludwig Ahgren’s rant about those cancelling Karl Jacobs: “Isn’t that what you expect from humans? For them to learn from their mistakes? Just because you woke up in a woke culture, doesn’t make you better than anyone else. You just grew up in a time where people happened to be more progressive.”

The Smash pro followed up his comments and said, “You were not born holier and mightier. You’re just coasting off everybody else’s work,” to which Lengyel said, “True!” before calling the fellow Twitch star “based” for his take. It’s not entirely clear how these cancel campaigns will continue to impact online entertainers, although it’s certainly sparked a debate in the streaming community.