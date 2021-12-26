xQc roasts ex-Riot dev Blaustoise in hilarious Dota 2 vs League of Legends debate

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel defended the complexity of Valve’s Dota 2, explaining to a former Riot employee why it is superior to League of Legends.

xQc may have cut his teeth in Overwatch, but online battle arena games like Dota 2 and League of Legends keep him coming back for intense action. While checking out one of Sykkuno’s streams, xQc found himself in the middle of a debate, defending Dota 2’s gameplay.

However, it wasn’t just his audience watching, as he challenged a former Riot employee over their views on League of Legends.

Former Riot dev blasts Dota 2

During his December 25 stream, xQc put up his dukes to defend Dota 2 as former Riot dev, Nathan ‘Blaustoise’ Blau, roasted its “awful design.” Blau went on to say that “people think just because something makes the game more difficult, that it makes the game better.”

“Aw just stop talking man! You worked for Riot Games,” said xQc jokingly as Blau stated his case for League of Legends.

Stepping in for Dota 2, the Twitch streamer said: “Listen, look League had like three actionable items and they had to remove them, because people couldn’t activate them properly, like a bunch of soy boys! Five buttons! Oh my God, I can’t! I’m so tired,” xQc stated further, lightheartedly mocking League’s mechanics.

However, Blau didn’t hesitate to dig further into his case for League of Legends: “And how many playing actually Dota versus League?”

“Wow! Popularity contest!” xQc responded before Blau added that “Dota has biggest the servers in the world because they’re crowdfunded.”

Maybe next time the pair have a debate, they can take into the arena of their choice.