xQc gives his “unbiased” review of Pokimane’s Midnight Mini Cookies

xQc just tried Pokimane’s first product under the Myna Snacks brand, her Midnight Mini Cookies, and gave his thorough, “unbiased” review while live on stream.

Pokimane was one of the latest content creators to launch her own product line. Following in the footsteps of KSI and Logan Paul with Prime Hydration, and MrBeast with Feastables, the influencer unveiled her healthy snack brand to the world on November 14.

Right away, however, Myna Snacks came under fire for various reasons. From accusations of drop-shipping similar Costco products, to criticism of the pricing for her first batch of cookies, it’s been a turbulent time for the online figure. Calling out “broke” viewers only added fuel to the fire too, with a range of fellow streamers lashing out in response.

Now looking to give the product a fair shake days removed from its controversy-riddled launch, xQc tried the Midnight Mini Cookies during his latest stream, offering up what he claims to be an “unbiased review”.

Twitter: pokimanelol Pokimane’s Myna Snacks are offering consumers healthier alternatives to snack foods.

As a self-described cookie fanatic and “snack fan” who “eats cookies all the time,” xQc wanted to give a thorough analysis. “I think feedback is very important,” he said before the first taste test. “It’s not hurtful.”

After a few minutes of building suspense, he finally dove into the first bag and gave his initial thoughts, prefacing with “It has pros, it has cons.”

“The initial taste…doesn’t taste like much. Tastes like an Oreo cookie, but worse. Not as bitter. But then, the taste kicks in and it’s not terrible.

“I’m not being rude. It’s not great, not terrible. This [is] a cookie texture I’ve never had before. It’s a little bit odd.”

Breaking it all down into stages, xQc then gave his biggest point of criticism, claiming “The aftertaste kind of leaves me upset. It annoys me.”

xQc begins his review of Pokimane’s cookies at the 1:41:50 mark below.

Soon bringing his brother in for another ‘unbiased’ verdict, Nicolas Lengyel was equally unmoved by the new cookies. “It’s like a brownie but drier. I wouldn’t buy it.”

Finally giving a conclusive score, xQc went straight down the middle, slapping a “5 out of 10” label on Pokimane’s first snack product.

“Feedback is always important,” he then reiterated. I think there are improvements to be made.”

His thoughts mostly align with our own 3 out of 5 review at Dexerto, wherein, we said: “Are they tasty? Absolutely. Are they healthier compared to other leading cookie brands? Yes. Are they worth it at $7 a bag? Probably not.”