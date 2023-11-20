xQc hits back at Nadia’s defense of Pokimane amid cookie price backlash

Kick star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel weighed in on Twitch streamer Pokimane’s ongoing cookie fiasco by taking aim at Nadia’s comments about the controversy.

Pokimane’s launch of her Myna Snacks cookies has been a rough one with the streamer coming under fire due to the product’s price and its similarities to another item found at Costco.

Although Pokimane and a Myna spokesperson stated that the cookies’ formula is unique and not a “drop shipped product” the debate over pricing waged on, with the streamer even jokingly mocking “broke” fans upset about paying $7 per bag.

After Pokimane’s comments went viral and backlash spread, some streamers, such as Nadia, defended the Twitch icon, suggesting she was being targeted due to sexism. This didn’t sit right with xQc, who hit out at those claims.

xQc blasts Nadia’s defense of Pokimane’s cookie controversy

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Nadia shared a video of Pokimane saying, “if you’re a broke boy just say so” in response to the cookie conundrum.

Nadia accused those upset with Pokimane of not speaking out about male streamers such as N3on and Sneako when they are involved in controversy.

“When a girl sells cookies that’s when the y’all wanna speak out? The immense hatred towards women on the internet is unhinged,” the Call of Duty streamer remarked. “This is why there is a threshold on women, yea it’s easier for us to get publicity, but to reach the top is almost impossible. The standards upheld on us are so extreme. However, the men at the top can say/do anything without any repercussions.”

As Nadia’s take spread across X, it got the attention of xQc, who responded sarcastically to her opinion.

“Yes Nadia, it is the hate towards women that gave the cookies their price tag,” the French Canadian stormed back. “Coincidently, it’s also the hate towards women that made everyone live paycheck to paycheck and not able to afford luxury goods. There’s no valid criticism here, tell em queen.”

So far, neither Nadia nor Pokimane has addressed xQc’s comments, but the cookie seller has indicated plans to consider lowering the price of Myna Snacks following backlash to make them as affordable as possible.

For more viral entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.