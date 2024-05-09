xQc roasted for asking Bronny James if he’s going to “get a job”

Basketball fans let xQc have it after the streamer asked LeBron James’ son, Bronny, about “getting a job” during a game of Call of Duty.

LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny, could be one of the NBA’s next biggest stars – but it doesn’t seem like Twitch icon xQc had any idea about the 19-year-old’s skills on the court.

During a May 8 Twitch broadcast, xQc, real name Felix Lengyel, was playing Call of Duty alongside Bronny James and started asking him questions about his future plans.

“Are you gonna get a job or school? What are you doing?” the French Canadian inquired.

“I play basketball,” Bronny answered.

When pressed further about being drafted, the baller appeared uncertain, responding, “I don’t know yet.”

James had a decent freshman year with the USC Trojans, where the point guard averaged 4.8 points per game in the 2023-2024 season. His father, LeBron, has also been adamant that he wants to play in the NBA with his son at some point.

Lengyel’s surprising question quickly spread on social media, leaving many viewers baffled by how little the Kick streamer seemed to know about LeBron’s son.

“xQc is the definition of living in your own bubble,” one blasted.

“This man does NOT know ball. Bro bouta get drafted,” another chimed in.

“He was talking to him like guidance counselor for a second,” yet another joked.

Even if Bronny doesn’t make it in the NBA, he could end up having a decent career in streaming. Despite his last Twitch stream being three years ago, the basketball star has some serious gaming skills and even joined FaZe clan in 2020.

While competing in a CoD event against xQc, Bronny impressed fans, even scoring a game-winning frag on Lengyel to close out a map.

We’ll find out for sure if Bronny ends up making it to the NBA very soon. He has already been invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine and will need to choose to accept the invite or return to the NCAA by May 12.

If he accepts, all eyes will be on the youngster and what team will take a chance on him when the 2024 NBA draft kicks off from Barclays Center in New York on June 26.