Pokimane reconsiders cookie pricing after backlash over “broke” fans joke

Content creator Pokimane has apologized to fans for a recent joke she made about her viewers being too “broke” to support the price of her cookies and now looks to reconsider her pricing after receiving major backlash for it being “expensive.”

Pokimane is one of the most well-known content creators in the world. The streamer is best known for playing video games, collaborating with other streamers, and for calling out sexism and misogyny in the gaming space.

Article continues after ad

However, Poki has found herself apologizing for recent comments she made in a stream when she called out her “broke” fans who have criticized the price of her controversial Myna cookies.

Article continues after ad

“When people are like ‘oh my god $28 for cookies’. It’s four bags, that’s $7 per bag. I know, I know math is hard when you’re an idiot. But, if you’re a broke boy just say so,” stated Pokimane in her November 18 stream.

Article continues after ad

Following backlash online, Pokimane has now come out on Twitter and apologized for these comments, claiming she only meant them as a “joke.”

“While what I said was 100% intended to be a joke, I see why it came off as insensitive and I apologize for that,” Pokiumane said in a tweet posted on November 19.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Pokimane then revealed that she will “continue to consider pricing” of her Myna cookies as a result of the negative response from her viewers.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I also understand the current price of the cookies may be expensive for some, and promise we’ll continue to consider pricing to keep myna as affordable as possible.”

Time will tell what new pricing formula Pokimane releases and what this will look like for her fans. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated when she does release more details about her cookies.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.